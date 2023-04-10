Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
"Diese Firma ist ein "First Mover" mit limitierter Konkurrenz."
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.04.2023 | 04:06
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HCmed Innovations Co., Ltd.: HCmed Appoints New Chief Scientific Officer

TAIPEI, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HCmed Innovations Co., Ltd. (HCmed), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced the appointment of Gunilla Petersson, Ph.D. as the new Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). In her role as CSO, Dr. Petersson will contribute to the company's strategic business development, while providing professional advice with regards to combination product development.

Former Science and Innovation Director of Inhaled Drug Delivery at AstraZeneca, Dr. Petersson joins HCmed with more than 29 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Affiliated to the Innovation Strategies & Internal Liaison segment, in most recent years, she dedicated herself to novel technology scouting, due diligence activities, and scientific marketing. During her extended and successful professional career, Dr. Petersson has accumulated a vast number of connections with global pharmaceutical companies and renowned experts in the field.

"We are thrilled to have Gunilla joining the HCmed team. Her extensive experience, proven track record of success with inhaled combination products, and understanding of international business operations make her the perfect candidate to lead our team. We believe that she will help HCmed explore new business opportunities and bring beneficial advantages to our company and pharmaceutical partners." said Jason Cheng, Chairman of HCmed.

Dr. Petersson holds a doctoral degree in Analytical Chemistry from Lund University in Sweden.

About HCmed

Founded in 2014, HCmed Innovations Co., Ltd. (HCmed) is a contract development and manufacturing organization that provides high-quality and cost-effective vibrating mesh nebulizer technology and services to support global pharmaceutical partners in the development of drug-nebulizer combination products for inhalation therapy. HCmed offers a mature customizable mesh nebulizer platform to enhance drug delivery. This technology enables efficient and reliable nebulization of different types of medication, ranging from small molecule synthetics to large molecule biologics, as either solutions, suspensions, or even difficult-to-deliver high viscosity drugs. For additional information about HCmed, please visit www.hcmed-inno.com .

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hcmed-appoints-new-chief-scientific-officer-301792348.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.