SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2023 / After launching over a year ago, enDrive made it easier to sell and buy car rental reservations on their platform. Customers can now access and purchase reservations at any time and receive real-time notifications of unfulfilled reservations in their area. Thanks to the valuable feedback from their customers, enDrive added a referral "Exchange Board" listing available reservations to be purchased. Along with being able to sell reservations they can't fulfill to the board, rental agencies can now enter their own rates and bid for any reservation in their area.

As stated by Bernardo Bustamante, Founder and President of enDrive, "We listened to our customer's needs and made improvements to our platform and streamlined our referral process. We at enDrive, share a mutual goal with our partners in resolving customer service issues and improving the overall customer experience."

Regardless of the size of the operation, companies can use enDrive to resolve a customer service issues at their counter or to generate incremental revenue for their locations.

To access enDrive, visit www.endrive.us , select the reservation you would like to purchase, and make a bid. It's that simple!

About enDrive

enDrive launched in January 2022 and is based in San Diego, CA. The platform's cutting-edge technology will transform how businesses interact with each other, creating healthy competition and networks of smart companies.

For further information about enDrive, please visit us at https://endrive.us/ or call us at 800.909.4540.

SOURCE: ENDRIVE

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/748177/enDrive-Launches-a-New-and-Improved-Platform-Targeting-Small-to-Midsize-Rental-Operators-at-the-International-Car-Rental-Show