Antimicrobial Additives Market to be Worth $5.63 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antimicrobial additives market size is expected to reach USD 5.63 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.9% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The demand is ascending at a prominent rate owing to increasing product consumption in medical devices & equipment and other end-use industries, such as packaging, food & beverage, healthcare, personal care, and electronic goods. They are majorly utilized to enhance the physical as well as chemical properties, increase shelf life & aesthetic value of materials, and minimize the risk of microbes, such as MRSA and legionella.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In terms of revenue, the inorganic type of segment accounted for the highest share in 2022 and is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The healthcare end-use segment dominated the global market and accounted for more than 26.0% of the overall revenue in 2022.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 and is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the Asia Pacific market can be credited to the robust manufacturing base of the healthcare and textile industries across China , India , and Japan .

accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 and is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the market can be credited to the robust manufacturing base of the healthcare and textile industries across , , and . The industry is highly competitive and various strategic initiatives were recorded over the past few years to boost the market growth. For instance, in November 2019 , Sanitized AG partnered with Bodo Moller Chemie for the distribution of its "Sanitized" antimicrobial additives in the Eastern Europe market. In August 2020 , Sanitized AG aligned with CHEMLOGIS, this is a strategic sales partnership for antimicrobial polymer additive products for the market in Mexico .

Read 219 page market research report, "Antimicrobial Additives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Organic, Inorganic), By Application (Plastics, Paints & Coatings), By End-use (Healthcare, Packaging ), By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Antimicrobial Additives Market Growth & Trends

The product demand is expected to increase majorly in the healthcare and packaging application industries owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The continuously rising demand for healthcare and packaging products due to increasing cases of COVID-19 will positively impact the market growth. The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market due to the presence of major healthcare product manufacturers in the region.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year about 1 in 25 patients is diagnosed with at least one health-related infection. Medical devices, such as urinary catheters, vascular access devices, or enteral feeding tubes, are particularly susceptible to the colonization of bacteria, which can enter the bloodstream. Thus, medical device manufacturing companies are focusing on using antimicrobial additives for blending with medical device polymers as these additives are highly successful in preventing bacterial colonization on the surface of device components.

Based on type, the global market is segmented into organic and inorganic. Inorganic was the prominent segment and accounted for around 52.0% of the global revenue share in 2021. The inorganic type of segment is expected to witness significant growth due to the high demand for silver, copper, and zinc based additives. Silver-based products are used as antimicrobial agents owing to their properties, such as non-toxicity, continual performance for a long duration, eco-friendly nature, and protecting microbial growth.

Antimicrobial Additives Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the antimicrobial additives market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Antimicrobial Additives Market - Type Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

Organic

Inorganic

Silver



Copper



Zinc

Antimicrobial Additives Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

Plastics

Paints & Coatings

Pulp & Paper

Others

Antimicrobial Additives Market - End-use Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

Healthcare

Minimally Invasive Medical Products



Endotracheal Tubes



Wound dressing



Surgical drapes



Syringes



Re-usable Medical items



Hospital Bedding





Dental trays





Beds





Hospital gowns





Orthopedic devices





Laparoscopic Instruments





Medical Scrubs

Packaging

Food Packaging



Active Packaging





Controlled Release Packaging



Non-food Packaging

Food & Beverage

Bakery Food



Beverages



Dairy



Meat Processing

Building & Construction

Insulation



Faucets & Fixtures



Door Hardware



Sealants & Grouts



Carpet



Paints



OSB



Melamine



Others

Automotive & Transportation

Passenger Cars



Light Commercial Vehicles



Heavy Commercial Vehicles



Train



Aeroplanes

Textile

Apparels



Home Textiles



Footwear



Sport Textiles



Non-woven



Others

Consumer Goods

Cleaning Products



Cosmetics



Toys

Others

Antimicrobial Additives Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Antimicrobial Additives Market

NanoBioMatters Industries S.L

BASF SE

RTP Company

Milliken Chemical

BioCote Limited

Microban International

Clariant AG

PolyOne Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Life Materials Technologies Limited

SteriTouch Limited

Sanitized AG

Dow Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Plastics Color Corporation

Lonza

