IDGlobal Corporation: IDGlobal Corp. Signs Option to Produce and Process Gold, Silver, Lead, Zinc Ore

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC) and Silver Stallion Resources Corp. are pleased to announce that they have signed a Binding Option Agreement to produce and process Gold, Silver, Lead, and Zinc ore under Silver Stallion's partnership agreement for the Los Magos 2 mine, in Nayarit Mexico.

This strategic relationship will combine the strengths provided by IDGlobal's team with the successful history of Silver Stallion's management team, who have established their ability to discover significant mining assets, some of which have been sold to major mining companies and became part of large operating mines.

Silver Stallion initially sampled the Los Magos 2 vein structure at the point of an existing mine face returning the following values;

a. Sample 1 returned values of; 2 grams gold, 124 grams silver, 3.06 % lead, and 5.4% zinc

b. Sample 2 returned values of; 3 grams gold, 375 grams silver, 4.91 % lead, and 8.84% zinc

i. Average grade was 2.5 grams gold, 249.5 grams silver, 3.98 % lead, and 7.12 % zinc

ii. Gross value of ore before costs to produce, recovery rate considerations, transportation, and sales costs was $641.00 per metric tonne

Terms of the Agreement call for the IDGlobal to invest a total of $100,000 USD within 30 days to earn a 20% Net Cash Flow interest in the Los Magos 2 mine, with a an accelerated return of invested capital. The $100,000 investment will be used to estimate and resample the tonnage Silver Stallion has already mined and is sitting on the mine patio. If grades are confirmed, the ore will be immediately shipped to a tolling plant to be processed and sold.

The objective will be to create a 100% owned subsidiary focused on the precious metals sector, with Los Magos 2 being the first project to be developed. At some point in the future, ID Global may choose to distribute the shares of this subsidiary company to its shareholders.

Furthermore, IDGC shareholders will have first rights to the initial offering, if the company chooses to raise capital or list on a public exchange.

Sebastien C. Dufort commented; "The company is providing a framework to begin to create tangible shareholder value for its stockholders. The management of SSRC each has over 25 years in the junior mining space with a successful track record. They have managed numerous acquisitions, developments through joint ventures, and sales of silver and gold related projects, having joint ventured or sold projects to Paramount Gold and Silver, Coeur d' Alene (now Coeur Mining), and Yamana Gold, to name a few."

What makes SSRC even more compelling for IDGlobal is the specific vision management has for their new company. The vision for SSRC is not only to develop valuable gold or silver assets, but once developed, to produce it in the most environmentally friendly or "green" way.

We look forward to sharing news on the progress of this partnership, as developments occur.

IDGlobal Corp. is an organized and engaged in the business of fostering early-stage companies through the different developmental phases. The intent is to acquire an interest in a company that already has the potential to succeed on its own; use IDGlobal's resources to further assist the acquisition target to grow and develop; and at the appropriate time, distribute the shares to our shareholders.

IDGC's Plan of Operations .

IDGC is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. IDGC is in the process of acquisition interests, joint ventures, and licensing agreements with qualified companies and personnel within the Consumer, Commercial, Industrial products industries that will focus on Sales and Marketing, and Manufacturing and Distribution.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the Company's control with respect to market acceptance of new technologies or products, delays in testing and evaluation of products, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please read the full disclaimer at www.idglobalcorp.io.

IDGlobal Corp

Contact: idglobalinfo@gmail.com

Silver Stallion Resources Corp

Contact: info@silverstallioncorp.com

www.silverstallioncorp.com

SOURCE: IDGlobal Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/748505/IDGlobal-Corp-Signs-Option-to-Produce-and-Process-Gold-Silver-Lead-Zinc-Ore