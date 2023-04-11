Intravascular Temperature Management Market Expected to Reach USD 431.27 Million by 2030: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research® provides a comprehensive analysis of the market share, market ranking analysis, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis of these key players. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the global Intravascular Temperature Management Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Intravascular Temperature Management Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.35% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 320.73 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 431.27 Million by the end of the forecast period.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=2328

Browse in-depth TOC on "Intravascular Temperature Management Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Intravascular Temperature Management Market Sees Increased Demand Due to Rise in Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases Cases

The global intravascular temperature management market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for systems that enable temperature management of a patient's body during surgeries or treatment. Intravascular temperature management systems use catheters connected to devices that regulate blood temperature, allowing for managing a specific temperature suitable for therapy. This system can also be used for infusion of hot or cold saline solution into the patient's body.

According to Verified Market Research experts, the rise in the number of cases of cancer and cardiovascular diseases is one of the primary drivers of growth in the intravascular temperature management market. In recent years, these diseases have become more prevalent, creating a higher demand for such systems. Managing the body's specific temperature is critical during surgeries, as it keeps infections away and improves the patient's chances of recovery.

The use of intravascular temperature management systems in cancer treatment has also increased significantly. The decline in body temperature can cause cancer cells to multiply, further worsening the patient's condition. The system can improve the survival rate of the patient and improve their brain function, making it an integral part of cancer treatment.

Some of the key players in the intravascular temperature management market include Smith Group plc, The Surgical Company BV, Belmont Instrument Corporation, Biegler GMBH, Stryker Corporation, Zoll Medical Corporation, Becton, and Medtronic plc.

To stay competitive in the market, companies are adopting strategies such as product benchmarking and SWOT analysis to improve their offerings and identify opportunities for growth. With the increasing demand for intravascular temperature management systems, the market is expected to see higher revenue in the coming years.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Intravascular Temperature Management Market into Medical Condition, Operative Care, Application, And Geography.

Intravascular Temperature Management Market, by Medical Condition

Traumatic Brain Injury



Cardiac Arrest



Stroke



Myocardial Infarction



Others

Intravascular Temperature Management Market, by Operative Care

Preoperative Care



Operative Care



Post-Operative Care

Intravascular Temperature Management Market, by Application

Perioperative Care



Acute/Critical Care



Intensive Care Units



Coronary Care Units



Neurological Care Units

Intravascular Temperature Management Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Patient Temperature Monitoring Market By Product (Wearable Continuous Monitoring Sensors, Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices), By Type (Non-Invasive Temperature Monitoring, Invasive Temperature Monitoring), By End User (Hospitals, Nursing Facilities), By Application (Blood Transfusion, Pyrexia/Fever), By Geography, And Forecast

Temperature Management Market By End User (Surgeons and Anesthesiologists, Paramedical Staff, Nursing Staff), By Product (Patient Cooling Systems, Patient Warming Systems), By Medical Specialty (General Surgery, Cardiology, Neurology), By Application (Perioperative Care, Acute Care, Military Applications), By Geography, And Forecast

Portable Temperature Calibrators Market By Temperature Range (< 0 degree C, 0-5 degree C, 5-10 degree C, 10-20 degree C), By Industry Verticals (OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), Third-Party Service Providers), By Geography, And Forecast

Medical Temperature Management System Market By Product (Patient Warming Systems, Patient Cooling Systems), By Application (Hospital, Clinics), By Geography, And Forecast

5 Leading Temperature Sensor Manufacturers: Experts in improving degree-wise measurement

Visualize Intravascular Temperature Management Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intravascular-temperature-management-market-expected-to-reach-usd-431-27-million-by-2030-verified-market-research-301794138.html