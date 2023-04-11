Integre Trans UAB bond public offer auction

From April 12, 2023, 09:00 EET Integre Trans UAB bonds (ISIN code LT0000407553) public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is April 28, 2023, 15:30 EET. Up to 4 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Lithuania. The offer price is 1000 EUR per one bond which is equal to the nominal value of a bond. Minimum investment amount is 1 bonds, or 1,000 EUR. The interest rate of the bonds will be set within the range of 10 to 12 + EURIBOR per cent per annum upon expiration of the subscription period. The bonds will be registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code LT0000407553. The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system. Market: VSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order books (LT0000407553): INTRBOND10 for 10.0% + 6 month EURIBOR annual coupon ECOBBOND85 for 11.0% + 6 month EURIBOR annual coupon ECOBBOND90 for 12.0% + 6 month EURIBOR annual coupon The auction period during which the order collection will take place is: April 12 - April 27, 2023 from 09:00 until 16:00; April 28, 2023 from 09:00 until 15:30. Settlement date: May 5th, 2023. All Nasdaq Vilnius Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. The information document and presentation of the public offer of bonds of Integre Trans UAB and the rules of the public offer auction are set out in the annexes to this notice. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1133958