Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily: Liaocheng High tech Zone, China: Last year, the actual utilization of foreign investment exceeded 60 million US dollars

LIAOCHENG, China, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. In recent years, China's Liaocheng High tech Zone has further strengthened its efforts to enhance its level of opening-up and strive to build it into a new highland for opening-up.

China's Liaocheng High tech Zone has taken the lead in building the first cross-border e-commerce full ecological chain industrial park in the city, successfully applying for and becoming the only cross-border e-commerce industrial park successfully selected for provincial key cultivation in Liaocheng. Actively assist traditional foreign trade enterprise Luxi Group in utilizing the RCEP new platform for transformation and upgrading. In 2022, the total import and export volume for the entire year reached 7.6 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 43%, ranking among the top three in the city, and adding 118 new foreign trade import and export enterprises.

At the same time, we have innovated the "Foreign Investment Promotion Commissioner" system to provide comprehensive and lifelong thoughtful services for foreign-funded enterprises, providing policy consultation and interpretation for enterprises, and actively coordinating and solving difficulties and problems in project implementation, production and operation. In 2022, the total amount of foreign investment actually utilized was 66.15 million US dollars, with a growth rate of 64.38%; The actual utilization of foreign investment in the manufacturing industry is 55.3283 million US dollars; The actual total amount of Japanese and Korean capital used is 59.4532 million US dollars, accounting for 89.88%.

In addition, they actively connect with enterprises in their service areas, fully utilize activities such as the China International Fair and Trade Fair, continuously leverage the advantages of high-tech zones in industries such as chemical industry, high-end equipment manufacturing, medical and health care, quickly enhance their external attractiveness and international influence, deepen exchanges and cooperation in international investment, trade, technology, and other fields, drive Liaocheng's products to "go overseas", optimize the opening up structure, and build a new pattern of high-quality development.

