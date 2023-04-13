NMS Consulting, Inc.: Trevor M. Saliba Selected as a Top 25 M&A Consultant and Leader

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / NMS Consulting, Inc. announced today that its Founder and Chairman, Trevor M. Saliba has been selected as part of an esteemed list of The Top 25 M&A Consultants and Leaders of 2023 by one of the industry's leading publications, The Consulting Report ("TCR"). This year's awardees represent the very best in M&A consulting. Industry leaders from global firms such as Deloitte, KPMG, McKinsey, Kearny and Oliver Wyman are just a few of the accomplished consultants who made this year's list alongside Trevor M. Saliba.

"I am deeply honored to be named as one of the Top 25 M&A Consultants and Leaders of 2023 by The Consulting Report," said Trevor M. Saliba. "Celebrating this achievement is an ideal way to cap off my tenure as CEO of NMS Consulting as it highlights the years of hard work and commitment that have gone into making a difference in the industry. I would like to express my gratitude to the publication for this prestigious accolade. I strongly believe that my team's dedication to providing innovative and comprehensive solutions to our clients has been integral to our success. The consulting industry is constantly evolving, and it is essential to stay at the forefront of these changes to deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients. I am thrilled to be part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking industry, and I look forward to continuing to support the global NMS team as Chairman to provide exceptional service and achieve even greater success in the future."

M&A occurs across all industries, often bringing companies from different sectors together. Such deals take a village to succeed, which includes investment bankers, company executives, M&A consultants, lawyers, auditors, and others in order to get a deal across the finish line. Despite continued uncertainty about the future of the global economy, historically M&A hasn't paused during tough times. While volatility may give executives of both targets and acquirers pause, there are those who swoop in to take opportunities while others hesitate. Of course, these companies will look for the best consultants to help navigate the best deals. These consultants are those with extensive experience in various facets of the M&A process.

Awardees were selected based on nominations and a thorough review of each candidate's career track record up to and including their current position.

About Trevor M. Saliba

Trevor M. Saliba is the Founder and Chairman of NMS Consulting, a global management consulting and strategic advisory firm. From 2018 to 2022, he served as Managing Partner, CEO and the Global Head of the Private Equity, M&A and Strategy Practice Groups at NMS Consulting. In addition, he serves as the Chairman & CEO of NMS Capital Group, a family office backed global focused venture capital and private equity investment firm, with investments across multiple asset classes including real estate, financial and business services, infrastructure and energy, consumer products, technology, and media.

In 2022, he assumed the position of Director and COO of NFG, a NMS Capital Group platform investment company which is a Geneva registered investment holding company headquartered in London. He also serves on the board or as a senior advisor to many of the NMS Capital Group portfolio investment companies engaged in the insurance, energy, infrastructure, and real estate sectors.

About NMS Consulting

NMS Consulting is a global management consulting and strategic advisory firm that specializes in delivering services to a global client base of private and public companies, government agencies, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them. With a global footprint of seventeen offices located through the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East staffed with more than 450 seasoned professionals, management consulting clients benefit from a combination of diverse skills, expertise and global presence. NMS Consulting offers a unique multi-disciplinary 360° solutions platform customized to your business and needs.

For more information, please visit www.nmsconsulting.com.

