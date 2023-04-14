Iveco Group N.V.: Iveco Group announces the results of the Annual General Meeting, the publication of its 2022 Sustainability Report, and the launch of an initial 55 million euro tranche of its share buyback program

Turin, 14thApril2023. Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) (the Company or IVG) announces that its shareholders approved all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors (the Board) at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The AGM:

adopted the 2022 Annual Financial Statements;

expressed a majority of votes in favour of the Remuneration Report for the Financial Year 2022;

granted Executive and Non-Executive Directors discharge from liability for the exercise of their duties in the Financial Year 2022;

reappointed Suzanne Heywood and Gerrit Marx as Executive Directors, and Tufan Erginbilgic, Essimari Kairisto, Linda Knoll, Alessandro Nasi, Olof Persson, Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas and Lorenzo Simonelli as Non-Executive Directors of the Company. Subsequently, the Board confirmed Ms Heywood, Mr Marx and Mr Simonelli as Chairperson, Chief Executive Officer and Senior Non-Executive Director, respectively;

authorised the Board to repurchase up to 10,000,000 Common Shares with a maximum total allocation of €130,000,000 for a period of 18 months from the date of the AGM.





Details of all matters discussed today at the AGM are available on the Company's website), where the Chairperson's and the Chief Executive Officer's presentations, as well as the voting results, will be posted shortly.

***

Concurrently, the Company published its 2022 Sustainability Report, which is available on the corporate website).

This is Iveco Group's first Sustainability Report as an independent Company. It was written in line with multiple international reporting requirements and sustainability reporting guidelines, and it outlines Iveco Group's plan to become increasingly sustainable and the Company's ESG achievements in 2022.

***

The Company also announces that it launches today an initial tranche (up to € 55,000,000) of its share buyback program with the aim of repurchasing up to 10,000,000 Common Shares for a maximum total allocation of € 130,000,000 for the whole buyback initiative, as outlined above.

The initial tranche of the buyback program will end on 20th December 2023 (subject to suspension or early termination) and will be carried out pursuant to the terms and conditions of the authorisation granted at the AGM, in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations including the European Commission Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The Company has engaged a primary financial institution as the intermediary to manage the purchase of IVG Common Shares on Euronext Milan and on multilateral trading facilities; this financial institution will make its trading decisions independent of the Company. The repurchased Common Shares will be used to meet the Company's obligations under its equity incentive plans, as existing from time to time.

Any changes to the information above will be promptly disclosed. The Company will report on the progress of the purchases in accordance with the applicable rules.

As of today, the Company holds in treasury 71,945 Special Voting Shares, and no Common Shares. No IVG shares are held by entities the Company controls.

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG)is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly-specialiseddefence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 35,000 people around the world and has 26 manufacturing plants and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company's website www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Mob: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Mob: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment