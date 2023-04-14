Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Von 3,33 € zurück zum Peak von über 13,00 €?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
14.04.2023 | 14:02
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sustainable Apparel Coalition: It All Starts at the Top: Why the Fashion Industry Needs To Embrace Equity in the Boardroom

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2023 / Sustainable Apparel Coalition

Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Friday, April 14, 2023, Press release picture

While 80% of garment workers are women, 75% of CEO roles within the textile and apparel sector are held by men. To give ourselves the best opportunity to solve the multiple crises we face, we need more women leaders because gender equity is critical to achieving our long term success as an industry, and will enable us to thrive as a global community.

In her latest blog, Amina Razvi, CEO of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition shares her insights on why an increase in diverse voices across all levels of an organization and thoughts on how we can address the rising trend dubbed the "Great Breakup" that has seen women leaving executive leadership positions in droves.

Read her blog post, titled: It all starts at the top: why the fashion industry needs to embrace equity in the boardroom on the SAC website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sustainable Apparel Coalition on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sustainable Apparel Coalition
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sustainable-apparel-coalition
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sustainable Apparel Coalition

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749245/It-All-Starts-at-the-Top-Why-the-Fashion-Industry-Needs-To-Embrace-Equity-in-the-Boardroom

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.