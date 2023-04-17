DJ MedSci Healthcare Holdings Limited Global Offering

Highlights of the Global Offering:

-- Number of Offer Shares under the Global Offering: 66,789,000 Shares (subject to the Over-allotment Option).

-- Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares: 6,679,000 Shares (subject to reallocation).

-- Number of International Offer Shares: 60,110,000 Shares (subject to reallocation and the Over-allotment Option).

-- Maximum Offer Price: HKUSD10.16 per Offer Share, plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.00565% and AFRC transaction levy of 0.00015% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund)

-- Stock code: 2415.HK

-- The Hong Kong Public Offering will commence at 09:00 a.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023 and is expected to close at 12:00 noon (at 11:30 a.m. for White Form eIPO applications) on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

-- Dealings in the Shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange are expected to commence at 09:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

-- Shares of the Company will be traded in board lots of 250 Shares each.

-- China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited and Macquarie Capital Limited are the Sponsor-overall Coordinators, Overall Coordinators and Joint Global Coordinators.

-- China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, Macquarie Capital Limited, CCB International Capital Limited, Haitong International Securities Company Limited, Essence International Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, Dragonstone Capital Management Limited, China Everbright Securities (HK) Limited, First Shanghai Securities Limited, First Capital Securities Limited, Zhongtai International Securities Limited and Futu Securities International (Hong Kong) Limited are the Joint Bookrunners and the Joint Lead Managers. uSmart Securities Limited, Sliverbricks Securities Company Limited and Livermore Holdings Limited are the Joint Lead Managers.

(Monday, April 17, 2023 - Hong Kong) MedSci Healthcare Holdings Limited (the "Company", stock code: 2415.HK) announces the details of its global offering (the "Global Offering") and its proposed listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") today.

The Hong Kong Public Offering will commence at 09:00 a.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023 and is expected to close at 12:00 noon (at 11:30 a.m. for White Form eIPO applications) on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Dealings in the Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to commence on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The Shares will be traded in board lots of 250 Shares each. The stock code of the Shares will be 2415.

The Company is expected to grant the Over-allotment Option to the International Underwriters. Pursuant to the Over-allotment Option, the International Underwriters have the right, exercisable by the Joint Global Coordinators on behalf of the International Underwriters at any time during the 30-day period from the last day for lodging applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering, to require the Company to issue up to 10,018,250 Shares, representing not more than 15.0% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering, under the International Offering to, cover over-allocations in the International Offering, if any.

If the Over-allotment Option is exercised in full, the additional International Offer Shares to be issued pursuant thereto will represent approximately 1.62% of the issued share capital of the Company immediately after the completion of the Global Offering. If the Over-allotment Option is exercised in full, company will be in the form of announcement issued.

The aggregate net proceeds that the Company expects to receive from the Global Offering (after deducting underwriting fees and estimated expenses in connection with the Global Offering and assuming an Offer Price of HKUSD9.63 per Share, being the mid-point of the indicative range of the Offer Price) will be approximately HKUSD566.1 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds it will receive from this offering for the following purposes:

-- Approximately 45% or approximately HKUSD254.8 million (based on the mid point of the Offer Price range stated in the Prospectus) will be allocated for business expansion, including (i) developing and updating the content and service offerings of physician platform solutions and expanding user base by attracting more registered physician users to make the MedSci platform the platform of choice for pharmaceutical and medical device companies in launching marketing campaigns and (ii) expanding the RWS solutions and precision-omni-channel marketing solutions through retaining existing and attracting new pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

-- Approximately 35% or approximately HKUSD198.1 million (based on the mid point of the Offer Price range stated in the Prospectus) will be allocated for further technology development to enhance the Company's technology and data capabilities.

-- Approximately 15% or approximately HKUSD84.9 million (based on the mid point of the Offer Price range stated in the Prospectus) will be allocated for potential investments and acquisitions or strategic alliances with companies that can generate synergies with the Company's businesses.

-- Approximately 5% or approximately HKUSD28.3 million (based on the mid point of the Offer Price range stated in the Prospectus) is expected to be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

About MedSci Healthcare Holdings Limited

MedSci Healthcare Holdings Limited operates online professional physician platforms in China, provide physician platform solutions, precision omni-channel marketing solutions and RWS solutions to the customers. The Companybelieves such solution offerings can help generate and share meaningful medical evidence to a wider physician community and help guide prescription decisions of physicians in order to promote the rational use of medical products and deliver better value and care to patients. The Company is committed to solidifying its position as a platform-based, professional-knowledge-oriented and digitalized med-tech company and aspires to enhance the overall quality of patients' healthcare through the value offered by generating and sharing medical evidence.

