Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc (CJ1U LN) Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Apr-2023 / 15:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc

DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 31865.7973

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 78029

CODE: CJ1U LN

ISIN: LU1602144815

