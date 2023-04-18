PHARNEXT: Pharnext supports the online 2023 Conference of CMTUK, the UK's Charity dedicated to supporting people living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease

PARIS, France, April 18th, 2023, 08:30 am CET - Pharnext SA (FR001400BV89 - ALPHA) (the "Company"), an advanced late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need, today announces its supports in the organization of the online annual conference of CMTUK, the UK's Charity dedicated to supporting people living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT), taking place on Friday April 21st and Saturday April 22nd, 2023.

The 2023 Conference of CMTUK, the UK's Charity dedicated to Charcot-Marie-Tooth diseases (CMT) , is intended for patients and their relatives, members or non-members of CMTUK, as well as medical professionals such as general practitioners (GPs), physiotherapists, podiatrists, or occupational therapists.

This informative and educational meeting aims at sharing updates, resources, and testimonies on CMT to improve the management of and research into the disease. Each live session will include a Q&A section and the expo area will be open over lunchtime to bring opportunities to the CMT community and professional to meet, chat and find out what help is available.

Pharnext is pleased to support the organization of this CMTUK event and willing to maintain strong ties with patients and the medical community involved in the management of CMT in the UK. Pharnext's lead candidate PXT3003 is in pivotal Phase III clinical development in CMT1A, the most common subtype 1A of CMTs.

CMT UK Conference 2023 will be held online on April 21st from 2:30pm to 5:00pm BT and April 22nd from 11:00am to 6:30pm BST. More information on registration, livestreaming and record is available with this zoom LINK.

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 completed an international Phase III trial with positive topline results for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A ('CMT1A') and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. An international pivotal Phase III study of PXT3003 in CMT1A, the PREMIER trial, is currently ongoing. PXT864 has generated encouraging Phase II results in Alzheimer's disease and will be advanced through partnerships. Both of Pharnext's lead assets originated from the Pleotherapy R&D approach. Pharnext draws the attention of investors to the financial and other risk factors detailed in its financial reports. More information can be found at www.pharnext.com.

Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR001400BV89).

