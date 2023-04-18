Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 151/23: Listing of bond loan issued by Södertälje Kommun on STO Corporate Bonds (151/23)

Correction refers to the attached file. Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Södertälje Kommun with effect from 2023-04-19. Last day of trading is set to 2027-04-12. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Listing of bond loan issued by Södertälje Kommun on STO Corporate Bonds (Record Id 226937) Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1135559