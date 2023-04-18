Insulation Market to Reach $102.47 Billion by 2030 at CAGR of 6.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global insulation market size is expected to reach USD 102.47 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rapid urbanization & industrialization and rising population in developing countries are estimated to boost the market growth in the projected period. Government initiatives to promote energy efficiency and sustainable development through insulation technologies are estimated to fuel the product demand from the industrial end-use segment. Initiatives through the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) by the U.S. government through federal funding to encourage the use of thermal insulation in low-income households are likely to drive the market growth in the North America region.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

EPS insulation emerged as the largest product segment and accounted for a 27.3% share of the global revenue in 2021.

The segment is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to the high demand for EPS on account of its lightweight and high-tensile plastic foam insulation property.

Glass wool is expected to be the second-largest product segment by 2030 owing to its thermal and acoustic insulation properties, such as high tensile strength.

China accounted for a dominant share of the Asia Pacific regional market in 2021. The market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecasted years due to the rising oil production in the country.

Read 171-page market research report, "Insulation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Glass Wool, Mineral Wool, EPS, XPS, CMS Fibers), By End-use (Construction, Industrial, HVAC & OEM), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Insulation Market Growth & Trends

Strict insulation codes and laws effectuated by the European regulatory authorities have increased awareness about rising energy costs and the need for energy efficiency. The demand for industrial insulation is also estimated to exhibit high growth owing to the growing thermal energy production, which calls for the extensive need for insulation to maximize efficiency. In addition, the market in the U.S. is expected to benefit from recovering non-residential building construction expenditures, particularly in the office and commercial segments. The rising awareness levels regarding environmentally friendly construction practices are expected to propel the product demand with an aim to reduce energy consumption.

Insulation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global insulation market based on product, end-use, and region

Insulation Market - Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Glass Wool

Mineral Wool

EPS

XPS

CMS Fibers

Calcium Silicate

Aerogel

Cellulose

PIR

Phenolic Foam

Polyurethane

Insulation Market - End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Construction

Industrial

HVAC & OEM

Transportation

Appliances

Furniture

Packaging

Insulation Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Insulation Market

GAF Materials Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

Johns Manville

Cellofoam North America, Inc.

Rockwool International A/S

DuPont

Owens Corning

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Kingspan Group

BASF

Knauf Insulation

