Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of BoMill AB (222/23)

With effect from April 19, 2023, the subscription rights in BoMill AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 27, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: BOMILL TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020052546 Order book ID: 291189 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB