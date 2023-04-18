Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
18.04.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of BoMill AB (222/23)

With effect from April 19, 2023, the subscription rights in BoMill AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including April 27, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   BOMILL TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020052546              
Order book ID:  291189                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
