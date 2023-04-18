Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The U.S. RegTech Market to Create Rebound Sales in the Future, the Market is Predicted to Touch $8.21 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the U.S. RegTech market will grow at a CAGR of 21.54% from 2022-2028.
42 - Tables????
54 - Charts????
163 - Pages
The US RegTech market has witnessed dynamic expansion. RegTech companies have progressively collaborated with financial and non-financial organizations and regulatory bodies, who have expanded their assistance to the industry by helping organizations test and adopt modern technologies. RegTech firms operate in several areas of the financial and regulatory space. Their solutions help automate several procedures, including fraud prevention, compliance data management, employee surveillance, and anti-money laundering.
Organizations have increasingly shifted toward RegTech companies and their new-age solutions. To meet the regulatory requirements, RegTech companies offer a seamless way for financial organizations without replacing their existing procedures completely. By associating with RegTech firms with deep domain expertise, organizations can better manage the risk associated with regulatory compliance.
U.S. RegTech Market Report Scope
Report Scope
Details
Market Size (2028)
$8.21 Billion
Market Size (2022)
$2.55 Billion
CAGR (2022-2028)
21.54 %
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segmentation
Component, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Vertical, and Application
Geographic Analysis
The US
Market Dynamics
·The Increasing Cost of Compliance
·Growing Fraudulent Activities
·Growing Need for Faster Transactions
·Regulatory Sandbox Approach Supports RegTech Innovations
Adoption of AI Creating Buzz in the RegTech Industry
The rising adoption of AI in RegTech has considerably increased its use cases, cutting across insurance, securities, banking, and other financial services, including various activities. These include AML/CFT, identity verification, risk management, stress testing, fraud detection, macro-prudential reporting, micro-prudential reporting, and compliance with COVID-19 relief requirements.
AI technology has provided new opportunities and advantages with the potential for enormous economic and societal impact. Recent technological developments in big data, computing, data storage power, and the digital economy facilitate rapid AI implementation in various sectors, including finance.
Adoption of Key Strategies by Vendors in the RegTech Market
The rising competition pressurizes various vendors to innovate their offerings with a unique value proposition to survive in the market. Companies must invest significant money in R&D to introduce new technologies and enhance their offerings. Although established players dominate the regTech market, new entrants have tremendous growth opportunities. RegTech has redefined the potential for financial services. The latest digitization technologies have transformed how regulatory compliance and risk management requirements are delivered and addressed. For this to occur, collaboration across several players is important, mainly across the banks, the RegTech firms, the regulators, and the large consultancies.
The market competition will intensify further due to the expansion of portfolios and continuous innovations. The significant growth opportunities the RegTech market offers encourage many players to expand the domestic RegTech market.
Key Highlights
- The large enterprises segment is the highest revenue contributor to the US RegTech market. In 2022, the large enterprises segment accounted for a 63.54% market share in the revenue.
- The rise in cost has substantially impacted organizations in the US. The resulting cost increase and reporting time have driven US firms to find ways to enhance efficiency and save costs. Therefore, it has driven the demand for RegTech solutions in the US.
- The increasing fraud and money laundering activities have expanded the U.S. RegTech market. Fraudulent activities such as money laundering require a RegTech framework to help risk and compliance teams manage complex regulatory compliance requirements. Digital fraud attacks in financial service organizations have increased by 109% in the US. Digital fraud includes any online scams or fraudulent transactions.
About The Report
The U.S. RegTech market is provided for 2023 to 2028 and a base year of 2022. The market is segmented by component, organization size, deployment type, vertical, application, and geography for the years considered. The report provides a holistic approach to the U.S. RegTech market, enabling customers to analyze the industry thoroughly.
Key Vendors
- Ascent
- Chainalysis
- Broadridge
- Deloitte
- IBM
- ACTICO
- Clausematch
- ComplyAdvantage
- Fenergo
- Onfido
- PaymentWorks
- Jumio
- Acuant
- MetricStream
- NICE
- PwC
- Thomson Reuters
- Wolters Kluwer
- Ceptinel
- Hummingbird
- CyberGRX
- Exiger
- FixNix
- Feedzai
- Sensa
- DataVisor
- TruNarrative
- Alessa
- Tessian
- Corlytics
Market Segmentation
Component
- Solutions
- Services
Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
Deployment Type
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
Vertical
- Banking
- Insurance
- Non-financial
Application
- Risk and Compliance Management
- Identity Management
- Regulatory Reporting
- AML and Fraud Management
- Regulatory Intelligence
