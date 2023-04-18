Macquarie AirFinance Holdings Limited (the "Company") announced today the closing of its sale of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 8.375% Senior Notes due 2028 (the "Notes") to investors in a private offering. The Notes are initially jointly and severally guaranteed (each, a "Guarantee") by each of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries, other than the servicing entities of the Macquarie AirFinance group and each secured group subsidiary as defined under the Company's existing unsecured credit facility.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to prepay a portion of the outstanding principal amount of the Company's existing debt, consisting predominantly of secured debt.

Michael Sims, Chief Financial Officer of the Macquarie AirFinance group, stated, "We are very pleased with the strong response to our inaugural senior unsecured note offering. This important strategic transaction provides additional diversification in our funding as well as continued momentum as we transition to a predominantly unsecured capital structure."

About Macquarie AirFinance

Macquarie AirFinance, an aircraft lessor founded in 2006, provides aircraft and capital to the world's airlines. The company owns and leases commercial jet aircraft internationally through offices in North America, Europe and Asia. Macquarie AirFinance is owned by Macquarie Asset Management (50%), PGGM Infrastructure Fund (25%) and Australia Retirement Trust (25%).

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, any securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. Any offer of the Notes and the Guarantees will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

Important Notice

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 ("Macquarie Bank"), neither Macquarie AirFinance Limited nor any other Macquarie Group entity noted in this document is an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of Macquarie AirFinance Limited and these other Macquarie Group entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank and Macquarie Bank does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of their obligations of Macquarie AirFinance Limited or these other Macquarie Group entities. In addition, if this document relates to an investment, (a) the investor is subject to investment risk including possible delays in repayment and loss of income and principal invested and (b) none of Macquarie Bank, Macquarie AirFinance Limited or any other Macquarie Group entity or Macquarie AirFinance Limited guarantees any particular rate of return on or the performance of the investment, nor do they guarantee repayment of capital in respect of the investment.

