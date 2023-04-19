Core Bank Opens New Arizona Loan Production Office

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Core Bank is now offering new financing solutions in Mesa, AZ, for the Aviation and Aerospace Industry through a variety of short-term and long-term options designed to help customers achieve their goals. This new location will offer aircraft financing, real estate development, and other alternative financing programs tailored for specific needs.

The Mesa team includes Ben Maskus, Arizona Market Director, and Bill McMillan, Vice President Aviation and Aerospace. They are active members of both the Arizona Airports Association and Arizona Business Aviation Association. Their work includes an industry focus on the following:

• Short- and long-term working capital

• Aircraft financing for fixed and rotor wing

• MROs

• FBOs

• FAA Part 91, 121 & 135 operators

• Hangar development financing

• Equipment & tooling financing

• Municipal & government airports

• Aviation & aerospace manufacturing

• DOD service providers and multi-advanced term loan financing

Ben Maskus, Arizona Market Director, says, "We are excited for the opportunity to expand into the Phoenix Market. Our culture and leadership believe in building around the right people and communities. Our goal is to meet the customer where they're at, to listen and learn, and build relationships at the most fundamental level so we can serve this community accordingly."

John Sorrell, President and CEO of Core Bank, says, "Ben and Bill's combined experience and breadth of knowledge in this industry presented us with a great opportunity for growth into the Arizona Market."

Core Bank is a full-service community bank focused on meeting clients' banking needs with personal, business, healthcare, mortgage, construction, and wealth services. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Core Bank has six Midwest locations in the Omaha and Kansas City metros, along with a Loan Production Office in Mesa, Arizona. Equal Housing Lender | MEMBER FDIC

Contact Information

Tami Matousek

Brand Creative Director

tmatousek@corebank.com

402-898-3328

