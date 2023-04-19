Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, April 19
|Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 18 April 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:
NAV including income with debt at fair value: 256.40p per ordinary share
NAV including income with debt at par value: 251.57p per ordinary share
NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 253.29p per ordinary share
NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 248.47p per ordinary share
19 April 2023
Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323