Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Western Europe Data Center Construction Investment to Cross $10 Billion in 2028; Secondary Markets Gaining Increased Traction - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Western Europe data center construction market will grow at a CAGR of 4.33% during 2022-2028.





The Western Europe data center market is a major European region with several global and local data center operators. The Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into effect in May 2018, positively impacted the data center market in Western Europe, leading customers to shift data to cloud-based services for data localization. Investments in data center construction across Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Paris (FLAP) and Ireland data center markets in Western Europe have grown significantly. These markets have been the largest in terms of IT infrastructure procurement. Hyperscale data center operators are involved in rapidly expanding their cloud platforms across Western Europe. Also, Brexit might have a higher impact on data centers across other Western European countries during the forecast period.

Western Europe Data Center Construction Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 10.61 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 8.22 Billion CAGR by Investment (2022-2028) 4.33 % Market Size - Area (2028) 5.6 Million Square Feet Power Capacity (2028) 1,184 MW Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Facility, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography Geographic Analysis The UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Ireland, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Luxembourg, and Other Western European Countries

Growing Submarine & Inland Connectivity

More than 450 submarine cables are in operation or development, covering over 1.30 million kilometers. And while the development of these cables by telecom companies is still prevalent, the trend is increasingly shifting from telco consortiums toward cable projects, which are led by over-the-top (OTT) hyperscalers.

Internet service providers are building their submarine cable infrastructure to increase capacity and give international access to the content they produce. Cable capacity is rapidly increasing due to the push of OTT providers and hyperscale operators. The need for greater connectivity and growth in data is driving the demand for more submarine cables or extensions of existing ones. The prominent users of submarine cables include cloud service providers, telecommunication operators, and OTT media companies.

Large cloud players are increasing their investments in data center infrastructure worldwide. Microsoft plans to add 50 to 100 new data centers annually. Smaller content companies increasingly focus on Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) and keeping their content close to their customers. In addition, large OTT players are investing in data centers and cables.

The major global suppliers of submarine cables include HMN Technologies, Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), SubCom, and NEC. More upcoming submarine cables will connect Western European countries in the coming years.

Support of the Government for Data Centers

One of the prominent enablers for the Western Europe data center construction market is breaks and tax incentives offered in various countries, which generate significant savings and incorporate other benefits.

data center construction market is breaks and tax incentives offered in various countries, which generate significant savings and incorporate other benefits. The Government of Spain is investing highly in the country's overall digitalization. The government has planned around USD 720 million to strengthen Artificial Intelligence in the country.

is investing highly in the country's overall digitalization. The government has planned around to strengthen Artificial Intelligence in the country. The Government of France reduced the electricity taxes, which will help to attract investments.

reduced the electricity taxes, which will help to attract investments. The UK government has placed a corporate tax of 20%, the lowest amongst G20 countries.

The Federal Act on Data Protection (FADP) in Switzerland includes a few GDPR adaptations, which will aid in attracting further investments for data centers in the country.

includes a few GDPR adaptations, which will aid in attracting further investments for data centers in the country. The French Government offers tax incentives for Research & Development up to 30% and has a limit of USD 97.48 million .

. The Dutch government is undertaking initiatives to bring the country to the forefront of the Western Europe data center construction market. The sales and VAT rate in the country is over 20%.

data center construction market. The sales and VAT rate in the country is over 20%. The Government of the Netherlands is taking initiatives to increase the country's data center market portfolio and reach. The VAT and sales tax in the country stands above 20%.

is taking initiatives to increase the country's data center market portfolio and reach. The VAT and sales tax in the country stands above 20%. Tax incentives are available in most Western European countries. More tax breaks will be concentrated on less developed countries to attract investment in the Western Europe data center construction market.

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

Facility

Colocation Data Center

Hyperscale Data Center

Enterprise Data Center

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling

Liquid-based Cooling

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

The UK

Germany

France

Netherlands

Ireland

Switzerland

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Portugal

Luxembourg

Other Western European Countries

Major Vendors

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Caterpillar

Condair

Climaveneta

Cummins

D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

ebm-papst

EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT

Enrogen

FlaktGroup

Grundfos

Güntner

GESAB

HiRef

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

KOHLER-SDMO

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Nlyte Software (Carrier Global Corporation)

Perkins Engines

Piller Power Systems

Riello Elettronica ( Riello UPS)

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) Vertiv

ZIEHL-ABEGG

Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

AEON Engineering

ARC:MC

APL Data Center

Ariatta

ARSMAGNA

Artelia

Arup

Atkins

Basler & Hofmann

BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

Bouygues Construction

Callaghan Engineering

Cap Ingelec

Collen

Deerns

DPR Construction

Eiffage

EYP MCF

Ferrovial

Future-tech

ICT Facilities

IDOM

ISG

JCA Engineering

JERLAURE

Kirby Group Engineering

Linesight

LPI Group

M+W Group (EXYTE)

Mercury

Metnor Construction

Nicholas Webb Architects (NWA)

(NWA) NORMA Engineering

Oakmont Construction

PM Group

(PQC) Power Quality Control

Quark

RED

Reid Brewin Architects

Royal HaskoningDHV

Skanska

SPIE UK

Starching

STO Building Group

STS Group

TPF

TTSP

Turner & Townsend

Winthrop Engineering and Contracting

Prominent Data Center Investors

AtlasEdge

Aruba

China Mobile

Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

CyrusOne

DATA4

Digital Realty

Echelon Data Centres

EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)

Equinix

Euclyde Data Centers

Facebook

Global Switch

Google

Iron Mountain

KDDI

Liberty Global

Microsoft

Nautilus Data Technologies

NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe

NTT Global Data Centers

Orange Business Services

Proximity Data Centres

Pure Data Centres

T5 Data Centers

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Vantage Data Centers

Virtus Data centers (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)

Yondr

New Entrants

Global Technical Realty

Stratus DC Management

