WELLINGTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / U.S. Polo Assn. and the United States Polo Association (USPA) are proud to host the U.S. Open Polo Championship on Sunday, April 23, at the number one destination for polo in the United States, the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) - Wellington. While celebrating the heritage and tradition of the sport of polo, the U.S. Open Polo Championship is notably recognized as the most coveted trophy in the United States.

https://cdn.newswire.com/files/x/e4/ea/67d901b2d731b4fd934c29d66cd8.jpg

Top Players Facundo Pieres and Juan Britos in the Gold Cup Semi-Finals. Credit Alex Pacheco.

The 2023 Winter Polo Season at NPC has had record attendance, with a waitlist for this year's U.S. Open Polo Championship game. For those who can't attend in person, ESPN will air the Championship final for millions of sports fans on ESPN platforms on April 24 at 9:30pm EDT. Check your local listings or click here for local air times and channels.

In the action-packed U.S. Open Polo Championship Final game, the two teams who prevail in their respective games in the semi-finals will then go head to head to ultimately take home the coveted trophy and $100,000. The U.S. Open Polo Championship features the sport's finest players from around the world, alongside their equine athletes. Globally renowned players on this day could include the number one player in the world, Adolfo Cambiaso as well as 10-goalers Facundo Pieres and Hilario Ulloa.

"The close of a record-breaking season for the sport of polo in the United States is the U.S. Open Polo Championship, which continues to be the sport's highlight for players and fans alike," said Stewart Armstrong, Chairman of the USPA. "It's always exciting to see the top two teams compete for the trophy in the Open and leave it all on the field, this year, with millions of fans watching on site in Palm Beach County and now on ESPN."

The Winter High Goal Polo Season at NPC has offered sports fans an elevated season which included the Westchester Cup, the oldest rivalry in polo, along with the broadcast of multiple iconic polo tournaments on ESPN platforms, and a special guest appearance by award-winning pop artist @Maluma - all from the Winter Equestrian Capital of the World. This year, fans have been able to purchase custom, branded U.S. Open and Westchester Cup merchandise on site and on uspapro.com.

"U.S. Polo Assn. is proud to partner with the USPA in hosting the most prestigious tournaments, here at NPC, the sport's premier destination," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing Inc., which manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Our iconic partnership with ESPN, the world's leading sport content provider, has brought the sport into millions of households for the very first time. This relationship has been vital to increasing exposure to the sport for the USPA and to demonstrating the authenticity between the U.S. Polo Assn. brand and the sport of polo for consumers around the world."

"Together with the USPA, The Palm Beaches and our amazing local, national and global sponsors and partners, we look forward to celebrating the U.S. Open Polo Championship winner on Sunday, April 23, and a highly successful 2023 Season," added Prince.

About U.S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the non-profit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores as well as sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn. was named as one of the top five sports licensors in 2022, according to License Global. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, which provides polo, sport and lifestyle content. A historic, multi-year, global arrangement has been signed by USPAGL and ESPN for the world's leading sports content provider to air seven of the top final polo games in the U.S., allowing millions of sports fans and consumers to enjoy the sport across ESPN's broadcast and streaming platforms. For more sport content, visit globalpolo.com.

About the United States Polo Association (USPA)

The United States Polo Association was organized and exists for the purposes of promoting the game of polo, coordinating the activities of its Member Clubs and Registered Players, arranging and supervising polo tournaments, competitions and games, and providing rules, handicaps, and conditions for those tournaments, competitions, and games including the safety and welfare of participants and mounts. Founded in 1890, the USPA is the national governing body for the sport of polo. The USPA is currently comprised of almost 200 member clubs with thousands of individual members and oversees 40 national tournaments. For more information, please visit uspolo.org.

