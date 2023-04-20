INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Licensing Expo Highlights Sustainability in Trade Shows and Licensing Ahead of Earth Day Weekend

Sustainable initiatives highlighted at the 2023 show include partnerships with nonprofit, Delivering Good, to recycle showroom waste and global media publication and accredited media partner Products of Change, to educate guests on more sustainable product journeys.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Licensing Expo, the leading event dedicated to licensing and brand extension, organized by Informa Markets Global Licensing Group, highlights sustainable initiatives in celebration of Earth Day.

April 22 marks the cultural social day to recognize Earth Day, the annual celebration of the modern environmental movement, providing a voice to emerging climate impact consciousness. EARTHDAY.ORG's mission is to diversify, educate and activate the environmental movement worldwide, and influence individuals around the globe to unite for change.

Licensing Expo, taking place June 13-15 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, in partnership with Delivering Good a national non-profit organization that connects excess new merchandise from the retail, licensing, and manufacturing industries with individuals and families in need, will collect unused and unopened product donated after the show to distribute to organizations that support children and families in need in the local Las Vegas area.

"This program helps support the local community through donations from our exhibitors which eliminates waste and carbon footprint it takes to ship products back to warehouses and ensures that reusable goods are recycled and put to good use," says Ella Haynes, Event Director, Global Licensing Group, Informa Markets.

Licensing Expo's ongoing commitment to?facilitate industry-wide change is supported through?ongoing sustainable programs.?In 2022, Licensing Expo recycled over 106,000 pounds of waste and provided Mandalay Bay with 14,885 pounds of unopened or lightly used donated items from the event, including 835 pounds of toys and 13,700 pounds of flooring and furniture.

Additional on-site initiatives include the repurposing of signage from previous years, utilizing only sustainably created lanyards and show bags as well as providing a sustainability reference guide for exhibitors to support them on their own eco-friendly journey.

"Sustainability in the trade show industry is critical. In light of Earth Day, we wanted to highlight this strategic partnership that aims to create long-lasting impact for not only the Las Vegas community but the planet's health," says Anna Clarke, Senior Vice President, Global Licensing Group, Informa Markets. "Our collective efforts have the ability to drive real sustainable change in the licensing sector and how trade shows are done. We are looking forward to partnering with Delivering Good to give back to those in need and we encourage others to do the same."?

Accredited media partner, Products of Change,?the global educational hub driving sustainable movement across the consumer product markets, will also be hosting on-site Sustainability Clinics during the expo to provide valuable advice and guidance for every stage of the sustainability journey, as well as Sustainability Round Tables with details to be announced.

"We're incredibly excited to be making our return to Licensing Expo this year, bringing with us the platform to showcase the fantastic advances this wonderfully creative, energetic and innovative industry is making on its journey of sustainable development," says Helena Mansell Stopher, CEO and Founder of Products of Change.

"In addition to hosting fascinating round table discussions and one-to-one sustainability clinics throughout, we will be showcasing the strides brand owners and licensees are taking as we all work together - as a Products of Change community - to transition to a new and better way of doing business. Earth Month's theme this year is 'investing in the planet' - we want to highlight that by taking action today, we are also investing in the sustainable future of our industry."

To learn more about the sustainability initiatives at Licensing Expo and secure a free visitor pass for the upcoming June 13-15 event, visit? www.licensingexpo.com.

Guests of Licensing Expo are encouraged to take public transport in support of more sustainable transportation. In kind, monorail discounts will be provided. To learn more, visit the Licensing Expo Event Travel Information page.?

About Licensing Expo:??

Launched in 1980, Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Every year, more than 5,000 brands and 16,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents attend Licensing Expo from more than 70 countries. Licensing Expo is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together.??

About Global Licensing Group:??

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai, Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit and License Global. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.??

About Delivering Good:

Delivering Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers. Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed over $3 billion of new clothing, home goods, toys, furniture, books, and other consumer products through its network of more than 800 community partners, offering hope, dignity and self-esteem to at-risk children, families, and individuals. By uniting retailers, manufacturers, foundations, and individuals, Delivering Good strives to help create a more equitable world where children, adults and families have the items needed to overcome adversity and achieve their full potential. For more information about Delivering Good, please visit Delivering-Good.org or follow @DeliveringGood on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Jordan Douglas?

Informa Markets Licensing PR?

licensingpr@informa.com ?

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP (Licensing Expo)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/750281/Licensing-Expo-Highlights-Sustainability-in-Trade-Shows-and-Licensing-Ahead-of-Earth-Day-Weekend