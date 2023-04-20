Efecte Oyj: Correction: Efecte Plc: Publishing of business review on 1-3/2023 on 28 April 2023 and invitation to a webcast

EFECTE PLC -- PRESS RELEASE - 20 APRIL 2023 AT 19:00

Correction: Efecte Plc: Publishing of business review on 1-3/2023 on 28 April 2023 and invitation to a webcast



The English translation of the press release concerning the publication of the business review on 1-3/2023 published on 20 April 2023 at 16:00 erroneously contained wrong date in the header of the release ("28 November 2023"). The correct date for publishing of business review on 1-3/2023 is 28 April 2023.

Below is the corrected announcement in its entirety:

Efecte Plc: Publishing of business review on 1-3/2023 on 28 April 2023 and invitation to a webcast



Efecte Plc?will publish its business review for the period 1-3/2023 on Friday 28 April 2023, approximately at 8:30 Finnish time.

An online briefing for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on Friday 28 April 2023 at 13:00 Finnish time. All participants can register to the webcast online at https://efecte.videosync.fi/2023-q1.The webcast will be held in English and questions can be presented in written form in the webcast portal. A recording of the webcast and presentation materials will be made available afterwards on the company's investor pages at investors.efecte.com.

Further enquiries:

Lari Nikkanen, Head of IR, +358 44 491 0833

Certified Adviser:

Evli Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps people digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to the global goliaths in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany, Poland, Spain and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.