Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Southeast Asia Tractors Market Analysis & Forecast 2023-2028, 1,18,182 Units of Tractors to be Sold in the Next 5 Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Southeast Asia tractors market will grow at a CAGR of 3.77% from 2022-2028.





A new frontier of innovation emerged as agriculture met digital technology, opening various paths to a smart agricultural future. Agricultural equipment manufacturers are competitive, and companies constantly strive to innovate and ensure product differentiation at affordable prices. State-of-the-art technology-based equipment is currently available on the market. Global Positioning System (GPS) and remote sensing make farming more accurate and productive.

The agriculture tractor market in Southeast Asia increased by 3.1% in 2022 from 2021. The increase in crop production and tractor sales was due to favorable climate conditions and government support to farmers. The Southeast Asia agricultural tractors market is highly concentrated, with the top players controlling most of the industry. Domestic and global brands, on the other hand, are equally represented in the market. Southeast Asian government plans schemes and initiatives to facilitate credit and improve agriculture-related operations, which will contribute to the growth of the overall value chain of the market.

Southeast Asia Tractors Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) 1,18,182 Units Market Size (2022) 94,671 Units CAGR (2022-2028) 3.77 % Historic Year 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Horsepower, Drive Type, and Geography Largest Segment by Horsepower Less Than 50 HP Largest Segment by Drive Type 2-Wheel Drive Largest Segment by Geography Thailand Market Dynamics Assistance to Farmers through Loans & Subsidies

Increased Agricultural Productivity & Exports

Increased Farm Mechanization

Increased in Farm Mechanization Positively Impacting the Market Growth

In 2022, Thailand was Southeast Asia's largest agricultural tractor market in sales. According to the World Bank Group, an estimated 50% of the rural population of countries in the region will migrate to cities by 2050. This migration will negatively affect the workforce population engaged in the agricultural sector.

The farm holding structure is based on the economic size of a farm, depending on the farm's output per year. A high number of small farms characterizes the agricultural sector. The farm holding structure is consolidated, and medium-scale farms account for a high percentage of farming lands in several regions. The high number of medium-scale farms in high agrarian areas will positively affect the market in Southeast Asian countries. Such farms employ more than one tractor and other related agri-equipment to conduct several agricultural activities.

There is an increase in the adoption of compact agricultural equipment as the export demand for fruits and flowers is high in the region. Several major and highest-selling brands, including Kubota and New Holland, offer compact equipment in Southeast Asian countries.

Key Vendors

John Deere

CNH Industrial

AGCO

Kubota

Mahindra

Deutz-Fahr

CLAAS

ISEKI & Co., Ltd.

Kioti

Yanmar

Market Segmentation

Horsepower

Less Than 50 HP

50-100 HP

Above 100 HP

Drive Type

2-Wheel-Drive

4-Wheel-Drive

Geography

Thailand

Myanmar

Philippines

Malaysia

