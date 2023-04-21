Anzeige
WKN: A14RQU | ISIN: IS0000020352 | Ticker-Symbol:
21.04.2023 | 12:22
127 Leser
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: CORRECTION: Reitir fasteignafélag hf. - Decrease in share capital

Total share capital before the decrease, decrease in share capital and total
share capital following the decrease has been corrected. 



With reference to an announcement made public by Reitir fasteignafélag hf.
(symbol: REITIR) on April 18, 2023, the total nominal value of the company's
listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on April 21, 2023. 



ISIN                    IS0000020352       
Company name                Reitir fasteignafélag hf.
Total share capital before the decrease   763.138.233       
Decrease in share capital          17.500.000        
Total share capital following the decrease 745.638.233       
Nominal value of each share         1 kr.          
Symbol                   REITIR          
Orderbook ID                107988
