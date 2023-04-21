NASDAQ Iceland hf.: CORRECTION: Reitir fasteignafélag hf. - Decrease in share capital

Total share capital before the decrease, decrease in share capital and total share capital following the decrease has been corrected. With reference to an announcement made public by Reitir fasteignafélag hf. (symbol: REITIR) on April 18, 2023, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on April 21, 2023. ISIN IS0000020352 Company name Reitir fasteignafélag hf. Total share capital before the decrease 763.138.233 Decrease in share capital 17.500.000 Total share capital following the decrease 745.638.233 Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol REITIR Orderbook ID 107988