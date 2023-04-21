Industrial Agitators Market worth $3.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial agitators market is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2028 from USD 2.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.0 % during the 2023-2028 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The major factors driving the market growth of the industrial agitators market include increasing demand for homogeneous mixing, growing need for energy efficient mixing equipment in pharmaceutical, chemical and food & beverage industries, and growing adoption of customized agitators for several applications.





Industrial Agitators Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.6 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $3.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% Market Size Available for 2019-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Model Type, Mounting, Component, Form and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Emerging trend of renting industrial mixer due to high costs or shorter time span usage Key Market Opportunities Rising usage of industrial mixing technologies in several applications Key Market Drivers Growing need for energy efficiency, flow maximization, rapid mixing, waste reduction, and other advancements

Portable agitators is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial agitators market during the forecast period.

Portable agitators are designed for easy installation and can be quickly and easily attached to vessels using a variety of mounting options. These agitators are designed to be easily moved from one location to another, making them ideal for applications where the mixing process needs to take place in multiple vessels or in different locations. By using a portable agitator, the mixing process can continue even when vessels are being cleaned or maintained, reducing downtime and improving overall efficiency. All these factors are expected to drive the market for portable agitators during the forecast period.

The chemical industry is projected to account for significant share of industrial agitators market during the forecast period.

Agitators help to prepare, mix, and refine the liquids (chemicals) for use in the chemical industry. Due to the availability of plenty of organic and inorganic raw materials, the chemical industry is an important end-user industry for industrial agitators. The need for increased crop production in the existing land area leads to the requirement for pesticides, which come under the chemical segment. The chemical industry also includes oil and petroleum and water and wastewater treatment sectors. Agitators help in maintaining the viscosity, specific gravity, and chemical composition in mud mixing, thereby saving time and investments in mud mixture at plants, thus increasing their importance in the oil and gas industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growing chemical and pharmaceutical industry in Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the industrial agitators market. With the Japanese chemicals makers shifting their focus toward differentiated and specialty chemicals in markets such as electronics, automotive, life sciences, and greener chemistry, there will be a resultant focus on innovations and expansion in its chemicals sector. This will present opportunities for industrial agitators companies. Industrial agitators are used in these industries for materials processing and manufacturing operations. In China, food processing is done on a large scale, as the country exports various agricultural goods.

The report profiles key players such as SPX Flow, Inc. (US), Xylem Inc. (US), Ekato Group (Germany), Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland) and NOV Inc (US).

