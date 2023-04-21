Strategic Equity Capital plc

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company") today purchased 14,000 of its own Ordinary shares at a price of 290.00 pence per share, to be held in treasury.

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital is 63,529,206 Ordinary shares, of which 13,146,958 Ordinary shares held in treasury. For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure 50,382,248 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500

21 April 2023