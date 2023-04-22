Transcendence Pacific: International Leaders Come to Hawaii to Celebrate Pledge to Our Keiki, Hawaii's Largest Dive Clean Up & Global Moment of Peace

Palau President vows support of Hawaii's eco-initiatives

HONOLULU, HI / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2023 / Organized by the nonprofit Kanu Hawaii, Volunteer Week Hawaii expands this year to encompass volunteer opportunities, events and initiatives all April long. The month-long celebration of volunteerism includes more than 800 opportunities in the works and 400 events that the public can participate in and has brought international leadership to participate and endorse Hawaii's efforts for Earth Day.

Taking inspiration from the Palau Pledge, a world-first tourism initiative, Kanu Hawaii led the creation of Hawaii's version; committed to the respect and care of Hawaii. On April 21, business leaders, dignitaries and government officials including the President of Palau, Hawaii Governor Josh Green and Oahu Mayor Rick Blangiardi came together to sign the pledge and urge for its adoption in all sectors. In attendance was the President of Palau, Surangel Whipps Jr., who spoke on the genesis and impact of the Palau Pledge, which the Hawaii Pledge was modeled after. The Palau passport pledge requires the signature of all those entering its country to be environmentally conscious while a guest of the island nation. It has garnered international attention since its kick-off at the United Nations in 2017. More about the Palau Pledge: https://vimeo.com/251574951

Hawaii is the last place in the U.S. in which the sun will rise on Earth Day. More than 100 countries are anticipated to join in celebration of a moment of peace. Kanu Hawaii will host E Ala E, a Hawaiian chant that will unite voices from across the Hawaiian islands on Earth Day. This year they will be joined by spiritual leaders from more than 100 countries including Palau, Mexico and India who will share a global moment of peace at sunrise in their time zone. Groups across Hawaii will gather from the highest peaks of Maui's Haleakala to the shores of Oahu's eastern coast and at sea, as canoes venture out of Hilo Bay. They will congregate in sacred Hawaiian spaces and places, urban centers and along the coastlines. Hawaii participants will share a chant that will begin at 6:07 am sunrise in paradise.

Later that morning on Earth Day, Hawaii aims to set the stage with the largest statewide dive cleanup in partnership with PADI and Aqualung, which include hundreds of divers at more than 10 coastal areas of every major Hawaiian island. The goal is to remove thousands of pounds of trash littering the ocean and coastal waters of the islands. An estimated 15 to 20 tons of marine trash are being washed up on the shores of Hawai'i every year, 96 percent of which is made from plastic material.

For images and video of 2023 Earth Day Events in Hawaii by noon HST: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rpjbqrjzez3bmui/AABbDT-7BfdPar3EdgD_LcPia?dl=0.

