PR Newswire
24.04.2023 | 13:12
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 24

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 21-April-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue489.95p
INCLUDING current year revenue493.01p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 21-April-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue370.58p
INCLUDING current year revenue372.53p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 21-April-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue267.90p
INCLUDING current year revenue267.90p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 21-April-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue190.64p
INCLUDING current year revenue190.64p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 21-April-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue109.00p
INCLUDING current year revenue109.08p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 21-April-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue151.90p
INCLUDING current year revenue153.90p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.