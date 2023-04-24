MilliporeSigma Ranks on EPA's National Top 100 List of Green Power Users

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / MilliporeSigma, the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, today announced it placed No. 64 on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) National Top 100 List of the largest green power users within the EPA's Green Power Partnership (GPP) program. MilliporeSigma is using more than 256 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power annually, which represents 101 percent of its U.S. operations' total power needs. MilliporeSigma's commitment to transition to use green power helps advance the voluntary market for green power, as well as the development of those sources.

"We take a multi-pronged approach to sustainability across our value chain to not only address our own emissions, but address our customers' and shareholders' expectations, and have started taking our suppliers along on this journey as well" says Chris Famolare, MilliporeSigma's Global Head of Sustainable Operations. "We are honored and excited to be included in the EPA's Top 100 List, 100% Green Power Users List, and Long-Term Contracts List as this is confirmation that we are causing a sizeable impact."

According to the U.S. EPA, MilliporeSigma's total U.S. electricity use is equivalent to the annual electricity use of more than 21,000 average American homes. In 2021, the company signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) delivering Renewable Energy Certificates that match 100% of its U.S. electricity consumption. The Azure Sky wind and storage project - one of the largest buyer-organized aggregation deals globally - went into operation in May 2022. In addition to the VPPA, previously purchased RECs and onsite generation brought MilliporeSigma to 100% renewable electricity in 2022.

Continuously improving the sustainability of its operations has been an ongoing focus of MilliporeSigma's broader sustainability efforts, which also includes minimizing the environmental footprint of its products and packaging. In 2008, the company completed its first purchase of renewable energy certificates for the electricity used in four of its manufacturing facilities. In addition to several on-site solar installations, in 2015, MilliporeSigma advanced its renewable energy strategy with a state-of-the-art biomass central heat plant in Jaffrey, New Hampshire that avoids 400,000 gallons of fuel oil consumption each year. Most recently, the company added 2.25 MW of renewables to its property in Sheboygan, Wisconsin as part of a 30-year land lease agreement with We Energies' SolarNOW program.

"This list of the largest users of green power across the nation is proof that good business practices can also benefit the environment," said James Critchfield, Program Manager of EPA's Green Power Partnership. "EPA applauds the leading organizations in the Green Power Partnership's Top Partner Rankings for their notable commitment to expanding their use of green power and protecting the environment."

MilliporeSigma has also been recognized for its sustainability leadership by the Business Intelligence Group Sustainability Awards in 2022, along with being a finalist for the Reuters Responsible Business Awards and a sustainability category standout for Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. In addition, Chris Famolare was an honoree of the Environment + Energy Leader 50 last year.

To learn about how to become a sustainability multiplier, learn more at MilliporeSigma's sustainability page.

