Vocational Education is at its Best Time, and China New Higher Education Group Achieves Fruitful Results in Quality Employment

(25 April 2023 - Hong Kong) China New Higher Education Group Limited ("New Higher Education Group", and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group"), stock code: 2001.HK), a leading higher vocational education group is pleased to announce the interim results of the Group ended 28 February 2023.

Performance Highlights

-- The Group steadfastly adheres to a "student-oriented" approach, consistently pursuing high-qualitydevelopment, deepening the integration of industry and education, and comprehensively enhancing the quality ofeducation, teaching, and talent cultivation to serve regional economic and social development. With the mission of"striving for students' career success and happiness in life," the Group contributes to the high-qualitydevelopment of higher vocational education.

-- The Group has persistently deepened the reform of its talent training model, leading high-qualitydevelopment with exceptional talent cultivation. The Group's schools have established strategic partnerships withrenowned enterprises, creating 47 modern industry colleges, over 250 employment classes and elite classes forwell-known enterprises, and more than 840 experimental and training bases. Focusing on national strategies and thepressing needs of the people's livelihood, the Group has declared 21 new majors, such as intelligent constructionengineering and infant care service and management, comprehensively enhancing the quality of talent training andaccelerating the construction of the Group's high-quality education system.

-- The Group has achieved significant results in the establishment of advantageous majors. Currently, theGroup has been awarded 14 provincial first-class undergraduate majors, 6 provincial junior college backbone majorgroups, 18 provincial first-class undergraduate courses, and 15 provincial quality junior college courses. Studentsfrom the Group's schools have secured 10 national top awards in 56 top-level comprehensive competitions recognizedby the Ministry of Education, representing a nearly 43% year-on-year increase.

-- As of December 31, 2022, the employment rate for the class of 2022 graduates stood at approximately95.6%, surpassing the national average and maintaining a high employment rate for three consecutive years. In April2023, the Group was awarded 158 projects under the second phase of the Supply-Demand Matching Career DevelopmentProject of the Ministry of Education. Among these, Gansu School received 82 projects, ranking in the top five inChina alongside prestigious "Double First-Class" universities such as Harbin Institute of Technology and Xi'anJiaotong University.

-- As of December 31, 2022, the proportion of high-quality employment for the class of 2022 graduatesreached 22%, with the number of graduates employed in renowned companies increasing by 187%. More than 50% ofnursing graduates from Yunnan School and Central China School, who practiced at the 301 General Hospital of thePeople's Liberation Army, have been retained for employment. Since 2023, the 301 Hospital has not imposed an upperlimit on the internship quota for graduates from the Group's schools. "Good Employment" has become a distinguishedhallmark of the Group.

China New Higher Education Group remains committed to its "student-oriented" education philosophy and places great importance on strengthening moral education. The Group has unwaveringly implemented a high-quality development strategy, ensuring continuous investment, prioritizing high-quality talent development, and using high-quality employment as a benchmark. Focusing on comprehensive quality development, the Group has consistently endeavored to enhance classroom teaching, integrate industry and education, foster experimental training, and create an enriching educational environment. This has led to ongoing improvements in education and teaching standards, steady progress in graduate employment quality, and an enhanced experience for both students and teachers. To this reported date, the Group's schools are spread across various regions of China and have cumulatively cultivated approximately 400,000 applied high-quality technical talents for society. As a leader in high-quality employment, the Group's schools have received the "Top 50 National Employment (??????50?)" award from the Ministry of Education. The employment rate of each school consistently ranks at the top across all provinces and regions, with ongoing improvements in high-quality employment rates.

Accelerating integration into a high-quality education system to comprehensively enhance talent development quality

The Group, adhering to a "student-oriented" approach, remains unwavering in its pursuit of high-quality development. By creasing investment in exceptional teaching standards, deepening the implementation of outcome-based education, integrating industry and education, focusing on national strategies and pressing societal needs, further developing advantageous majors, and establishing the "One Integrality, Five Dimensions, One Platform" quality assurance system, the Group propels high-quality development through top-notch talent development. "Good Employment" has become the Group's renowned signature. ? Boosting investment in high-standard teaching to ensure high-quality development. The Group has increasedthe investment billion in high-standard teaching, ensuring continuous, exceptional investment for high-qualitydevelopment. Regarding faculty, the Group has optimized the cost for strategic core groups and increased salariesfor key positions such as teachers with advanced academic qualifications and professional titles. Besides, theinput on teachers' training has been increased and the Group also introduced the "three-teacher system" trainingprogram and upgraded the online learning platform for teaching staff, and focusing on the improvement of teachingabilities of all faculty. In terms of educational spaces, the Group has comprehensively upgraded classroom desks,chairs, smart blackboards, and other teaching equipment, as well as renovated teaching buildings and experimentaland training rooms, giving campuses a fresh appearance. ? Deepening outcome-based education to align with trends and achieve fruitful results in high-qualitytalent development. The Group continues to reform its talent development model, leading high-quality developmentwith exceptional talent training. The Group's schools have conducted surveys by "exploring enterprises, expandingjobs, and inquiring about needs," organizing over 2,600 teaching professionals from nearly 300 majors to "go beyondschools and enter factories." The Group have visited top global and Chinese companies, such as JD.com, GeelyAutomobile, and China National Nuclear Corporation, to reverse-design and enhance talent training programs andpromote curriculum reform in line with industry development trends and enterprise requirements. ? Distinctive and differentiated integration of industry and education to create a new ecosystem forapplication-oriented talent development. The Group has established strategic partnerships with well-knownenterprises, building 47 modern industry colleges, over 250 employment classes and elite classes for renownedenterprises, and more than 840 experimental and training bases. The integration of industry and education indifferent schools is characterized by distinctive and differentiated features. The ongoing deepening ofindustry-education integration constantly strengthens the Group's foundation for cultivating high-quality,application-oriented talents. ? Focusing on national strategies and urgent societal needs to advance the construction of advantageousmajors. The Group actively responds to the "Reform Plan for the Adjustment and Optimization of Subjects and MajorsSetting in General Higher Education" (??????????????????????), accelerating the adjustmentand optimization of subject and major structures to promote high-quality development. The Group have introduced 21new majors, such as intelligent construction engineering and infant care service and management, focusing onnational strategies and pressing societal needs. The Group has been awarded 14 provincial first-class undergraduatemajors, 6 provincial junior college backbone major groups, 18 provincial first-class undergraduate courses, and 15provincial quality junior college courses. During this period, students from the Group's schools have won 10national top awards in 56 top-level comprehensive competitions recognized by the Ministry of Education, ayear-on-year increase of nearly 43%. Teachers in its schools have won 2 provincial teaching achievement awards and63 provincial or above teacher awards, including teaching skills competitions. Talent training quality has beencomprehensively improved, accelerating the construction of the Group's high-quality education system. ? "One Integrality, Five Dimensions, One Platform" teaching quality assurance system ensures steadyimprovement in teaching levels. The Group continues to strengthen and improve the quality assurance system foreducation and teaching, successfully building the "One Integrality, Five Dimensions, One Platform" qualityassurance system. With the overall improvement of talent training quality as "One Integrality," the system carriesout teaching quality assurance, monitoring, and evaluation work across five aspects: teams, majors, courses,classrooms, and achievements, referred to as "Five Dimensions." The construction of an information-based teachingquality monitoring and evaluation platform is called "One Platform." Through the establishment of an"evaluation-feedback-rectification-enhancement" quality assurance closed-loop mechanism, quality standards,evaluation, and management are implemented at every stage of education and teaching, ensuring the Group'scontinuous improvement in education and teaching levels.

High-quality employment has steadily improved as the "Three Centers" continue to make an impact

