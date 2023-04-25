Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a global industrial technology company and leading provider of sensors, sensor-rich solutions and electrical protection devices used in mission-critical systems that create valuable business insights for customers, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
"Sensata delivered strong results in the first quarter with revenues and adjusted earnings above the mid-point of our financial guidance for the quarter. Sensata remains on track to achieve its long-term goals within Electrification, including scaling its Electrification business to $2 billion in revenue by 2026," said Jeff Cote, CEO and President of Sensata. "During the first quarter, the Company repaid $250 million of its outstanding Term Loan, reducing variable rate debt and interest expense in line with our capital deployment priorities."
Operating results for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.
Revenue:
- Revenue was $998.2 million, an increase of $22.4 million, or 2.3%, compared to $975.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.
- Revenue increased 4.7% on an organic basis, which excludes a decrease of (2.3)% from foreign currency exchange rates and a decrease of (0.1)% from acquisitions, net of divestitures, each versus the prior year period.
Operating income:
- Operating income was $148.8 million, or 14.9% of revenue, an increase of $22.9 million, or 18.2%, compared to operating income of $125.9 million, or 12.9% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2022.
- Adjusted operating income was $192.9 million, or 19.3% of revenue, an increase of $10.4 million, or 5.7%, compared to adjusted operating income of $182.5 million, or 18.7% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2022.
Earnings per share:
- Earnings per share was $0.56, an increase of $0.42, or 300%, compared to earnings per share of $0.14 in the first quarter of 2022.
- Adjusted earnings per share was $0.92, an increase of $0.14, or 17.9%, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.78 in the first quarter of 2022.
- Changes in foreign currency exchange rates decreased Sensata's adjusted earnings per share by $(0.04) in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year period.
Sensata generated $96.9 million of operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $47.4 million in the prior year period. Sensata's free cash flow totaled $60.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $11.6 million in the prior year period.
During the first quarter of 2023, Sensata returned approximately $16.8 million to shareholders through its quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share paid on February 22, 2023.
Segment Performance
For the three months ended
March 31,
in 000s
2023
2022
Performance Sensing
Revenue
751,525
717,697
Operating income
188,377
180,638
% of Performance Sensing revenue
25.1
25.2
Sensing Solutions
Revenue
246,650
258,073
Operating income
69,679
72,515
% of Sensing Solutions revenue
28.3
28.1
Creation of New Reporting Segment
Effective April 1, 2023, Sensata created a new Insights reporting segment to provide visibility into the revenue growth and margin progress of this business as well as to align with new management reporting. Insights' financial results have previously been reported as part of Performance Sensing. Beginning with the second quarter of 2023, Sensata will report the financial results of three Segments: Performance Sensing, Sensing Solutions, and Insights.
Guidance
"In the first quarter, Sensata grew earnings faster than revenue, delivering 2.3% revenue growth, 5.7% adjusted operating income growth, and 17.9% adjusted earnings per share growth compared to the prior year period," said Paul Vasington, EVP and CFO of Sensata. "For the second quarter of 2023, we expect revenue of $1,000 to $1,040 million and adjusted EPS of $0.88 to $0.98."
Q2 2023 Guidance
$ in millions, except EPS
Q2-23 Guidance
Q2-22
Y/Y Change
Revenue
$1,000 $1,040
$1,020.5
(2%) 2%
organic growth
(2%) 2%
Adjusted Operating Income
$190 $206
$193.8
(2%) 6%
Adjusted Net Income
$137 $151
$129.5
6% 17%
Adjusted EPS
$0.88 $0.98
$0.83
6% 18%
Versus the prior year period, Sensata expects that changes in foreign currency exchange rates will decrease revenue by approximately $(12) million at the midpoint and decrease adjusted EPS by approximately $(0.01) at the midpoint in the second quarter of 2023.
Conference Call and Webcast
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle off-road, industrial, and aerospace industries. With approximately 21,000 employees and operations in 16 countries, Sensata's solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. For more information, please visit Sensata's website at www.sensata.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with certain non-GAAP financial measures. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including the preparation of our annual operating plan, evaluation of our overall business performance, and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We believe presenting non-GAAP financial measures is useful for period-over-period comparisons of underlying business trends and our ongoing business performance. We also believe presenting these non-GAAP measures provides additional transparency into how management evaluates the business.
Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as, or comparable to, similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.
The non-GAAP financial measures referenced by Sensata in this release include: adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, organic revenue growth, market outgrowth, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), net debt, and net leverage ratio. We also refer to changes in certain non-GAAP measures, usually reported either as a percentage or number of basis points, between two periods. Such changes are also considered non-GAAP measures.
Adjusted net income (or loss) is defined as net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are detailed in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income (or loss) by the number of diluted weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding in the period. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.
Adjusted operating income (or loss) is defined as operating income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are detailed in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income (or loss) by net revenue. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.
Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by business operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to fund acquisitions, repurchase ordinary shares, or for the accelerated repayment of debt obligations.
Organic revenue growth (or decline) is defined as the reported percentage change in net revenue calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding the period-over-period impact of foreign exchange rate differences as well as the net impact of material acquisitions and divestitures for the 12-month period following the respective transaction date(s). We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding interest expense, net, provision for (or benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and the following non-GAAP adjustments, if applicable: (1) restructuring related and other, (2) financing and other transaction costs, and (3) deferred gain or loss on derivative instruments. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.
Net debt is defined as total debt, finance lease, and other financing obligations less cash and cash equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.
Net leverage ratio is defined as net debt divided by last twelve months (LTM) adjusted EBITDA. We believe the net leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.
Safe Harbor Statement
This earnings release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "forecast," "continue," "intend," "plan," "potential," "opportunity," "guidance," and similar terms or phrases. Forward-looking statements involve, among other things, expectations, projections, and assumptions about future financial and operating results, objectives, business and market outlook, megatrends, priorities, growth, shareholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, demand for products and services, share repurchases, and Sensata's strategic initiatives, including those relating to acquisitions and dispositions and the impact of such transactions on our strategic and operational plans and financial results. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors relating to our operations and business environment, and we can give no assurances that these forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.
A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties, and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to public health crises, instability and changes in the global markets, supplier interruption or non-performance, the acquisition or disposition of businesses, adverse conditions or competition in the industries upon which we are dependent, intellectual property, product liability, warranty, and recall claims, market acceptance of new product introductions and product innovations, labor disruptions or increased labor costs, and changes in existing environmental or safety laws, regulations, and programs.
Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties, risks, and potential events including, but not limited to, those described in Item 1A: Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be updated from time to time in Item 1A: Risk Factors in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements other than as required by law.
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Net revenue
998,175
975,770
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue
670,471
657,080
Research and development
45,939
45,980
Selling, general and administrative
86,150
95,680
Amortization of intangible assets
40,774
37,367
Restructuring and other charges, net
5,999
13,733
Total operating costs and expenses
849,333
849,840
Operating income
148,842
125,930
Interest expense, net
(40,091
(45,445
Other, net
1,392
(50,456
Income before taxes
110,143
30,029
Provision for income taxes
23,726
7,588
Net income
86,417
22,441
Net income per share:
Basic
0.57
0.14
Diluted
0.56
0.14
Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding:
Basic
152,518
157,422
Diluted
153,324
158,630
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,034,134
1,225,518
Accounts receivable, net of allowances
759,752
742,382
Inventories
658,562
644,875
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
187,747
162,268
Total current assets
2,640,195
2,775,043
Property, plant and equipment, net
848,033
840,819
Goodwill
3,902,862
3,911,224
Other intangible assets, net
959,469
999,722
Deferred income tax assets
98,230
100,539
Other assets
136,065
128,873
Total assets
8,584,854
8,756,220
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt, finance lease and other financing obligations
198,696
256,471
Accounts payable
529,941
531,572
Income taxes payable
50,869
43,987
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
329,960
346,942
Total current liabilities
1,109,466
1,178,972
Deferred income tax liabilities
369,897
364,593
Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations
37,883
36,086
Finance lease and other financing obligations, less current portion
24,471
24,742
Long-term debt, net
3,768,627
3,958,928
Other long-term liabilities
81,018
82,092
Total liabilities
5,391,362
5,645,413
Total shareholders' equity
3,193,492
3,110,807
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
8,584,854
8,756,220
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
86,417
22,441
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
30,948
31,531
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,734
1,716
Gain on sale of business
(5,877
Share-based compensation
7,206
6,540
Loss on debt financing
485
Amortization of intangible assets
40,774
37,367
Deferred income taxes
6,491
(340
Acquisition-related compensation payments
(3,000
(7,500
Mark-to-market loss on equity investments, net
59,279
Unrealized loss/(gain) on derivative instruments and other
3,107
(517
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions
(71,397
(103,162
Net cash provided by operating activities
96,888
47,355
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisitions, net of cash received
(48,441
Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software
(36,882
(35,711
Investment in debt and equity securities
(6,853
Proceeds from the sale of business, net of cash sold
14,000
Other
152
Net cash used in investing activities
(22,882
(90,853
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of ordinary shares
2,762
13,348
Payment of employee restricted stock tax withholdings
(123
(135
Payments on debt
(250,944
(2,931
Dividends paid
(16,777
Payments to repurchase ordinary shares
(67,258
Payments of debt financing costs
(308
Net cash used in financing activities
(265,390
(56,976
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(191,384
(100,474
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
1,225,518
1,708,955
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
1,034,134
1,608,481
Revenue by Business, Geography, and End Market (Unaudited)
(percent of total revenue)
For the three months
ended March 31,
2023
2022
Performance Sensing
75.3
73.6
Sensing Solutions
24.7
26.4
Total
100.0
100.0
(percent of total revenue)
For the three months
ended March 31,
2023
2022
Americas
45.3
39.8
Europe
27.2
26.2
Asia/Rest of World
27.5
34.0
Total
100.0
100.0
(percent of total revenue)
For the three months
ended March 31,
2023
2022
Automotive (1)
52.6
52.4
Heavy vehicle and off-road
23.5
22.1
Industrial
13.6
11.7
Appliance and HVAC
4.8
6.0
Aerospace
4.4
3.4
All other
1.1
4.4
Total
100.0
100.0
(1)
Includes amounts reflected in the Sensing Solutions segment as follows: $8.1 million and $9.3 million of revenue in the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Market Outgrowth (Unaudited)
For the three months ended March 31, 2023
Reported
Growth
Organic
Growth
End Market
Growth
Sensata
2.3%
4.7%
4.5%
Market outgrowth, or organic revenue growth less end market growth, can be lumpy during individual quarters due to timing of customer production launches, customer or platform mix, and changes in market share. For the last twelve months, market outgrowth is estimated to have been 6.3%.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
The following unaudited tables provide a reconciliation of the difference between each of the non-GAAP financial measures referenced herein and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Amounts presented in these tables may not appear to recalculate due to the effect of rounding.
Operating income and margin, income tax, net income, and earnings per share
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended March 31, 2023
Operating
Income
Operating
Margin
Income
Taxes
Net
Income
Diluted
EPS
Reported (GAAP)
148,842
14.9
23,726
86,417
0.56
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring related and other
2,941
0.3
(672
2,269
0.01
Financing and other transaction costs
4,248
0.4
2,874
7,607
0.05
Step-up depreciation and amortization
39,130
3.9
39,130
0.26
Deferred gain on derivative instruments
(2,250
(0.2
853
(3,296
(0.02
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,734
0.01
Deferred taxes and other tax related
6,791
6,791
0.04
Total adjustments
44,069
4.4
9,846
54,235
0.35
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
192,911
19.3
13,880
140,652
0.92
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended March 31, 2022
Operating
Income
Operating
Margin
Income
Tax
Net
Income
Diluted
EPS
Reported (GAAP)
125,930
12.9
7,588
22,441
0.14
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring related and other
4,149
0.4
(100
4,049
0.03
Financing and other transaction costs
15,825
1.6
(544
74,560
0.47
Step-up depreciation and amortization
35,945
3.7
35,945
0.23
Deferred loss/(gain) on derivative instruments
652
0.1
1,811
(6,961
(0.04
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,716
0.01
Deferred taxes and other tax related
(8,335
(8,335
(0.05
Total adjustments
56,571
5.8
(7,168
100,974
0.64
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
182,501
18.7
14,756
123,415
0.78
Non-GAAP adjustments by location in statements of operations
(in thousands)
For the three months
ended March 31,
2023
2022
Cost of revenue
(2,778
2,160
Selling, general and administrative
1,772
5,031
Amortization of intangible assets
39,076
35,647
Restructuring and other charges, net (1)
5,999
13,733
Operating income adjustments
44,069
56,571
Interest expense, net
1,734
1,716
Other, net (2)
(1,414
49,855
Provision for income taxes
9,846
(7,168
Net income adjustments
54,235
100,974
(1)
The first quarter of 2022 includes a charge of $15.0 million related to acquisition-related incentive compensation earned by Elastic M2M in the first quarter, partially offset by a gain of $6.2 million related to a reduced expectation of contingent consideration to be paid as a result of the acquisition of Spear.
(2)
The first quarter of 2022 includes a $59.9 million mark-to-market loss on our investment in Quanergy Systems, Inc.
Free cash flow
For the three months ended March 31,
($ in thousands)
2023
2022
% Change
Net cash provided by operating activities
96,888
47,355
104.6
Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software
(36,882
(35,711
(3.3
Free cash flow
60,006
11,644
415.3
Adjusted corporate and other expenses
For the three months ended
March 31,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Corporate and other expenses (GAAP)
(62,441
(76,123
Restructuring related and other
(1,429
2,514
Financing and other transaction costs
2,619
3,727
Step-up depreciation and amortization
54
298
Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments
(2,250
652
Total adjustments
(1,006
7,191
Adjusted corporate and other expenses (non-GAAP)
(63,447
(68,932
Adjusted EBITDA
For the three months ended
March 31,
(in thousands)
LTM
2023
2022
Net income
374,661
86,417
22,441
Interest expense, net
173,465
40,091
45,445
Provision for income taxes
102,155
23,726
7,588
Depreciation expense
126,601
30,948
31,531
Amortization of intangible assets
157,194
40,774
37,367
EBITDA
934,076
221,956
144,372
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Restructuring related and other
36,805
2,941
4,149
Financing and other transaction costs
(62,867
4,733
75,104
Deferred loss/(gain) on derivative instruments
6,500
(4,149
(8,772
Adjusted EBITDA
914,514
225,481
214,853
Net debt and leverage
As of
($ in thousands)
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
Current portion of long-term debt, finance lease and other financing obligations
198,696
256,471
Finance lease and other financing obligations, less current portion
24,471
24,742
Long-term debt, net
3,768,627
3,958,928
Total debt, finance lease, and other financing obligations
3,991,794
4,240,141
Less: discount, net of premium
(2,831
(3,360
Less: deferred financing costs
(28,542
(29,916
Total gross indebtedness
4,023,167
4,273,417
Less: cash and cash equivalents
1,034,134
1,225,518
Net debt
2,989,033
3,047,899
Adjusted EBITDA (LTM)
914,514
903,886
Net leverage ratio
3.3
3.4
Guidance
For the three months ending June 30, 2023
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Operating Income
Net Income
EPS
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
GAAP
145.0
159.0
82.5
93.5
0.51
0.61
Restructuring related and other
3.0
3.5
2.5
3.0
0.02
0.02
Financing and other transaction costs
4.0
4.5
4.0
4.5
0.03
0.03
Step-up depreciation and amortization
38.0
39.0
38.0
39.0
0.25
0.25
Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments(1)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1.5
1.5
0.01
0.01
Deferred taxes and other tax related
8.5
9.5
0.06
0.06
Non-GAAP
190.0
206.0
137.0
151.0
0.88
0.98
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (in millions)
154.0
154.0
(1)
We are unable to predict movements in commodity prices and, therefore, the impact of mark-to-market adjustments on our commodity forward contracts to our projected operating results. In prior periods such adjustments have been significant to our reported GAAP earnings.
