Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a global industrial technology company and leading provider of sensors, sensor-rich solutions and electrical protection devices used in mission-critical systems that create valuable business insights for customers, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"Sensata delivered strong results in the first quarter with revenues and adjusted earnings above the mid-point of our financial guidance for the quarter. Sensata remains on track to achieve its long-term goals within Electrification, including scaling its Electrification business to $2 billion in revenue by 2026," said Jeff Cote, CEO and President of Sensata. "During the first quarter, the Company repaid $250 million of its outstanding Term Loan, reducing variable rate debt and interest expense in line with our capital deployment priorities."

Operating results for the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.

Revenue:

Revenue was $998.2 million, an increase of $22.4 million, or 2.3%, compared to $975.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Revenue increased 4.7% on an organic basis, which excludes a decrease of (2.3)% from foreign currency exchange rates and a decrease of (0.1)% from acquisitions, net of divestitures, each versus the prior year period.

Operating income:

Operating income was $148.8 million, or 14.9% of revenue, an increase of $22.9 million, or 18.2%, compared to operating income of $125.9 million, or 12.9% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted operating income was $192.9 million, or 19.3% of revenue, an increase of $10.4 million, or 5.7%, compared to adjusted operating income of $182.5 million, or 18.7% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2022.

Earnings per share:

Earnings per share was $0.56, an increase of $0.42, or 300%, compared to earnings per share of $0.14 in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.92, an increase of $0.14, or 17.9%, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.78 in the first quarter of 2022.

Changes in foreign currency exchange rates decreased Sensata's adjusted earnings per share by $(0.04) in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year period.

Sensata generated $96.9 million of operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $47.4 million in the prior year period. Sensata's free cash flow totaled $60.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $11.6 million in the prior year period.

During the first quarter of 2023, Sensata returned approximately $16.8 million to shareholders through its quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share paid on February 22, 2023.

Segment Performance

For the three months ended March 31, in 000s 2023 2022 Performance Sensing Revenue 751,525 717,697 Operating income 188,377 180,638 % of Performance Sensing revenue 25.1 25.2 Sensing Solutions Revenue 246,650 258,073 Operating income 69,679 72,515 % of Sensing Solutions revenue 28.3 28.1

Creation of New Reporting Segment

Effective April 1, 2023, Sensata created a new Insights reporting segment to provide visibility into the revenue growth and margin progress of this business as well as to align with new management reporting. Insights' financial results have previously been reported as part of Performance Sensing. Beginning with the second quarter of 2023, Sensata will report the financial results of three Segments: Performance Sensing, Sensing Solutions, and Insights.

Guidance

"In the first quarter, Sensata grew earnings faster than revenue, delivering 2.3% revenue growth, 5.7% adjusted operating income growth, and 17.9% adjusted earnings per share growth compared to the prior year period," said Paul Vasington, EVP and CFO of Sensata. "For the second quarter of 2023, we expect revenue of $1,000 to $1,040 million and adjusted EPS of $0.88 to $0.98."

Q2 2023 Guidance $ in millions, except EPS Q2-23 Guidance Q2-22 Y/Y Change Revenue $1,000 $1,040 $1,020.5 (2%) 2% organic growth (2%) 2% Adjusted Operating Income $190 $206 $193.8 (2%) 6% Adjusted Net Income $137 $151 $129.5 6% 17% Adjusted EPS $0.88 $0.98 $0.83 6% 18%

Versus the prior year period, Sensata expects that changes in foreign currency exchange rates will decrease revenue by approximately $(12) million at the midpoint and decrease adjusted EPS by approximately $(0.01) at the midpoint in the second quarter of 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle off-road, industrial, and aerospace industries. With approximately 21,000 employees and operations in 16 countries, Sensata's solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. For more information, please visit Sensata's website at www.sensata.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with certain non-GAAP financial measures. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including the preparation of our annual operating plan, evaluation of our overall business performance, and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We believe presenting non-GAAP financial measures is useful for period-over-period comparisons of underlying business trends and our ongoing business performance. We also believe presenting these non-GAAP measures provides additional transparency into how management evaluates the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as, or comparable to, similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures referenced by Sensata in this release include: adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, organic revenue growth, market outgrowth, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), net debt, and net leverage ratio. We also refer to changes in certain non-GAAP measures, usually reported either as a percentage or number of basis points, between two periods. Such changes are also considered non-GAAP measures.

Adjusted net income (or loss) is defined as net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are detailed in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income (or loss) by the number of diluted weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding in the period. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Adjusted operating income (or loss) is defined as operating income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are detailed in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income (or loss) by net revenue. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by business operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to fund acquisitions, repurchase ordinary shares, or for the accelerated repayment of debt obligations.

Organic revenue growth (or decline) is defined as the reported percentage change in net revenue calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding the period-over-period impact of foreign exchange rate differences as well as the net impact of material acquisitions and divestitures for the 12-month period following the respective transaction date(s). We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding interest expense, net, provision for (or benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and the following non-GAAP adjustments, if applicable: (1) restructuring related and other, (2) financing and other transaction costs, and (3) deferred gain or loss on derivative instruments. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Net debt is defined as total debt, finance lease, and other financing obligations less cash and cash equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.

Net leverage ratio is defined as net debt divided by last twelve months (LTM) adjusted EBITDA. We believe the net leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.

Safe Harbor Statement

This earnings release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "forecast," "continue," "intend," "plan," "potential," "opportunity," "guidance," and similar terms or phrases. Forward-looking statements involve, among other things, expectations, projections, and assumptions about future financial and operating results, objectives, business and market outlook, megatrends, priorities, growth, shareholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, demand for products and services, share repurchases, and Sensata's strategic initiatives, including those relating to acquisitions and dispositions and the impact of such transactions on our strategic and operational plans and financial results. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors relating to our operations and business environment, and we can give no assurances that these forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties, and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to public health crises, instability and changes in the global markets, supplier interruption or non-performance, the acquisition or disposition of businesses, adverse conditions or competition in the industries upon which we are dependent, intellectual property, product liability, warranty, and recall claims, market acceptance of new product introductions and product innovations, labor disruptions or increased labor costs, and changes in existing environmental or safety laws, regulations, and programs.

Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties, risks, and potential events including, but not limited to, those described in Item 1A: Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be updated from time to time in Item 1A: Risk Factors in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements other than as required by law.

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net revenue 998,175 975,770 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 670,471 657,080 Research and development 45,939 45,980 Selling, general and administrative 86,150 95,680 Amortization of intangible assets 40,774 37,367 Restructuring and other charges, net 5,999 13,733 Total operating costs and expenses 849,333 849,840 Operating income 148,842 125,930 Interest expense, net (40,091 (45,445 Other, net 1,392 (50,456 Income before taxes 110,143 30,029 Provision for income taxes 23,726 7,588 Net income 86,417 22,441 Net income per share: Basic 0.57 0.14 Diluted 0.56 0.14 Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 152,518 157,422 Diluted 153,324 158,630

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,034,134 1,225,518 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 759,752 742,382 Inventories 658,562 644,875 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 187,747 162,268 Total current assets 2,640,195 2,775,043 Property, plant and equipment, net 848,033 840,819 Goodwill 3,902,862 3,911,224 Other intangible assets, net 959,469 999,722 Deferred income tax assets 98,230 100,539 Other assets 136,065 128,873 Total assets 8,584,854 8,756,220 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt, finance lease and other financing obligations 198,696 256,471 Accounts payable 529,941 531,572 Income taxes payable 50,869 43,987 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 329,960 346,942 Total current liabilities 1,109,466 1,178,972 Deferred income tax liabilities 369,897 364,593 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 37,883 36,086 Finance lease and other financing obligations, less current portion 24,471 24,742 Long-term debt, net 3,768,627 3,958,928 Other long-term liabilities 81,018 82,092 Total liabilities 5,391,362 5,645,413 Total shareholders' equity 3,193,492 3,110,807 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 8,584,854 8,756,220

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 86,417 22,441 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 30,948 31,531 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,734 1,716 Gain on sale of business (5,877 Share-based compensation 7,206 6,540 Loss on debt financing 485 Amortization of intangible assets 40,774 37,367 Deferred income taxes 6,491 (340 Acquisition-related compensation payments (3,000 (7,500 Mark-to-market loss on equity investments, net 59,279 Unrealized loss/(gain) on derivative instruments and other 3,107 (517 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions (71,397 (103,162 Net cash provided by operating activities 96,888 47,355 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash received (48,441 Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (36,882 (35,711 Investment in debt and equity securities (6,853 Proceeds from the sale of business, net of cash sold 14,000 Other 152 Net cash used in investing activities (22,882 (90,853 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of ordinary shares 2,762 13,348 Payment of employee restricted stock tax withholdings (123 (135 Payments on debt (250,944 (2,931 Dividends paid (16,777 Payments to repurchase ordinary shares (67,258 Payments of debt financing costs (308 Net cash used in financing activities (265,390 (56,976 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (191,384 (100,474 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,225,518 1,708,955 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 1,034,134 1,608,481

Revenue by Business, Geography, and End Market (Unaudited) (percent of total revenue) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Performance Sensing 75.3 73.6 Sensing Solutions 24.7 26.4 Total 100.0 100.0 (percent of total revenue) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Americas 45.3 39.8 Europe 27.2 26.2 Asia/Rest of World 27.5 34.0 Total 100.0 100.0 (percent of total revenue) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Automotive (1) 52.6 52.4 Heavy vehicle and off-road 23.5 22.1 Industrial 13.6 11.7 Appliance and HVAC 4.8 6.0 Aerospace 4.4 3.4 All other 1.1 4.4 Total 100.0 100.0

(1) Includes amounts reflected in the Sensing Solutions segment as follows: $8.1 million and $9.3 million of revenue in the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Market Outgrowth (Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 Reported Growth Organic Growth End Market Growth Sensata 2.3% 4.7% 4.5%

Market outgrowth, or organic revenue growth less end market growth, can be lumpy during individual quarters due to timing of customer production launches, customer or platform mix, and changes in market share. For the last twelve months, market outgrowth is estimated to have been 6.3%.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

The following unaudited tables provide a reconciliation of the difference between each of the non-GAAP financial measures referenced herein and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Amounts presented in these tables may not appear to recalculate due to the effect of rounding.

Operating income and margin, income tax, net income, and earnings per share ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 Operating Income Operating Margin Income Taxes Net Income Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) 148,842 14.9 23,726 86,417 0.56 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 2,941 0.3 (672 2,269 0.01 Financing and other transaction costs 4,248 0.4 2,874 7,607 0.05 Step-up depreciation and amortization 39,130 3.9 39,130 0.26 Deferred gain on derivative instruments (2,250 (0.2 853 (3,296 (0.02 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,734 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related 6,791 6,791 0.04 Total adjustments 44,069 4.4 9,846 54,235 0.35 Adjusted (non-GAAP) 192,911 19.3 13,880 140,652 0.92 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended March 31, 2022 Operating Income Operating Margin Income Tax Net Income Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) 125,930 12.9 7,588 22,441 0.14 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 4,149 0.4 (100 4,049 0.03 Financing and other transaction costs 15,825 1.6 (544 74,560 0.47 Step-up depreciation and amortization 35,945 3.7 35,945 0.23 Deferred loss/(gain) on derivative instruments 652 0.1 1,811 (6,961 (0.04 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,716 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related (8,335 (8,335 (0.05 Total adjustments 56,571 5.8 (7,168 100,974 0.64 Adjusted (non-GAAP) 182,501 18.7 14,756 123,415 0.78

Non-GAAP adjustments by location in statements of operations (in thousands) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cost of revenue (2,778 2,160 Selling, general and administrative 1,772 5,031 Amortization of intangible assets 39,076 35,647 Restructuring and other charges, net (1) 5,999 13,733 Operating income adjustments 44,069 56,571 Interest expense, net 1,734 1,716 Other, net (2) (1,414 49,855 Provision for income taxes 9,846 (7,168 Net income adjustments 54,235 100,974

(1) The first quarter of 2022 includes a charge of $15.0 million related to acquisition-related incentive compensation earned by Elastic M2M in the first quarter, partially offset by a gain of $6.2 million related to a reduced expectation of contingent consideration to be paid as a result of the acquisition of Spear. (2) The first quarter of 2022 includes a $59.9 million mark-to-market loss on our investment in Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Free cash flow For the three months ended March 31, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 % Change Net cash provided by operating activities 96,888 47,355 104.6 Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (36,882 (35,711 (3.3 Free cash flow 60,006 11,644 415.3

Adjusted corporate and other expenses For the three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Corporate and other expenses (GAAP) (62,441 (76,123 Restructuring related and other (1,429 2,514 Financing and other transaction costs 2,619 3,727 Step-up depreciation and amortization 54 298 Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments (2,250 652 Total adjustments (1,006 7,191 Adjusted corporate and other expenses (non-GAAP) (63,447 (68,932

Adjusted EBITDA For the three months ended March 31, (in thousands) LTM 2023 2022 Net income 374,661 86,417 22,441 Interest expense, net 173,465 40,091 45,445 Provision for income taxes 102,155 23,726 7,588 Depreciation expense 126,601 30,948 31,531 Amortization of intangible assets 157,194 40,774 37,367 EBITDA 934,076 221,956 144,372 Non-GAAP Adjustments Restructuring related and other 36,805 2,941 4,149 Financing and other transaction costs (62,867 4,733 75,104 Deferred loss/(gain) on derivative instruments 6,500 (4,149 (8,772 Adjusted EBITDA 914,514 225,481 214,853

Net debt and leverage As of ($ in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current portion of long-term debt, finance lease and other financing obligations 198,696 256,471 Finance lease and other financing obligations, less current portion 24,471 24,742 Long-term debt, net 3,768,627 3,958,928 Total debt, finance lease, and other financing obligations 3,991,794 4,240,141 Less: discount, net of premium (2,831 (3,360 Less: deferred financing costs (28,542 (29,916 Total gross indebtedness 4,023,167 4,273,417 Less: cash and cash equivalents 1,034,134 1,225,518 Net debt 2,989,033 3,047,899 Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) 914,514 903,886 Net leverage ratio 3.3 3.4

Guidance For the three months ending June 30, 2023 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Operating Income Net Income EPS Low High Low High Low High GAAP 145.0 159.0 82.5 93.5 0.51 0.61 Restructuring related and other 3.0 3.5 2.5 3.0 0.02 0.02 Financing and other transaction costs 4.0 4.5 4.0 4.5 0.03 0.03 Step-up depreciation and amortization 38.0 39.0 38.0 39.0 0.25 0.25 Deferred (gain)/loss on derivative instruments(1) Amortization of debt issuance costs 1.5 1.5 0.01 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related 8.5 9.5 0.06 0.06 Non-GAAP 190.0 206.0 137.0 151.0 0.88 0.98 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (in millions) 154.0 154.0

(1) We are unable to predict movements in commodity prices and, therefore, the impact of mark-to-market adjustments on our commodity forward contracts to our projected operating results. In prior periods such adjustments have been significant to our reported GAAP earnings.

