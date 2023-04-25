Altair Engineering Releases Altair Engineering SimSolid Cloud

Cloud-native software offers rapid structural simulation at the speed of thought

TROY, Mich., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), announced the release of Altair SimSolid Cloud, an innovative, cloud-native structural simulation software, allowing users to access next-generation simulation technology from any web browser anywhere, anytime. SimSolid Cloud eliminates geometry simplification and meshing, the two most time-consuming and expertise-intensive tasks done in traditional finite element analysis; as a result, it delivers results in seconds to minutes, and effortlessly handles complex assemblies.





"We believe SimSolid Cloud has the potential to dramatically accelerate and simplify the daily work of finite element structural analysis users in all markets," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "Anyone using conventional finite element tools will be left behind if they do not embrace this technology soon."

With SimSolid Cloud, there is no need for software installation or extensive computing resources; users get fast, accurate results for seamless collaboration. In addition to eliminating the most time-consuming tasks of geometry preparation and meshing, SimSolid Cloud also offers structural linear and nonlinear static, modal vibration, and thermal stress analyses that users can perform within their preferred web browser. Some of SimSolid Cloud's key features include:

Mesh-free technology and full-fidelity CAD simulation

Comprehensive physics support

Adaptive solver technology

Automated model connections

Results in seconds

Intuitive, user-friendly interface

Extensive material library

SimSolid Cloud is also beneficial for design engineers working on complex projects across various industries, engineering analysts and consultants who want to handle complex geometries and conditions, and more. It is great for users in all industries, especially those in industrial machinery, tooling and equipment manufacturing, heavy equipment, consumer products, and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC).

SimSolid Cloud is available via Altair One, Altair's cloud innovation gateway that offers collaborative access to simulation and data analytics technology alongside scalable high-performance computing and cloud resources - all in one place. SimSolid Cloud includes a flexible subscription option, making advanced engineering capabilities available to all, and is particularly ideal for independent professionals and small- and medium-sized businesses looking to optimize their design and engineering processes without needing to make significant investments in hardware or software maintenance.

To learn more about Altair SimSolid, visit https://altair.com/simsolid or click here to register for a free trial.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world - all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

