ASM Global today announced a new strategic partnership-its first in the U.K-with London Stadium to create additional wide-ranging event content to the stadium's upcoming calendar as well as creating new commercial opportunities.

Image courtesy of ASM Global

The move broadens ASM Global's footprint in the U.K. and Europe; and with its unrivalled network and best-in-class operations, the company will further enhance the venue's competitive position in-market. Through elevated non-matchday programming, ASM Global has committed to cementing London Stadium as a leading global venue for the very best in live experiences.

Originally built to host the London 2012 Olympic Games at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London Stadium is the home of Premier League football club West Ham United as well as U.K. Athletics. With the second largest concert capacity stadium in the U.K.'s capital, London Stadium is a truly versatile venue that welcomes major live music concerts with artists including Beyoncé, The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Guns N' Roses and many more. Since becoming London Stadium, it has hosted major world sporting events such as the 2015 Rugby World Cup and the London 2017 World Athletics Championships, with the return of Major League Baseball this summer as part of a multiyear deal for the capital following the huge success of the 2019 London Series.

Graham Gilmore, CEO of London Stadium, said,"We have a fantastic reputation for hosting some of the biggest, best and most diverse stadium events, which is evident across our incredible lineup this summer. We are always looking to improve; and this partnership with ASM Global will help push us on to even greater possibilities, unlocking the huge potential of our venue."

Tom Lynch, senior vice president, Europe, of ASM Global,said, "We're delighted to announce London Stadium as ASM Global's first U.K. stadium partner, joining our elite network of iconic, major event venues around the world. The venue has been ever-present in the city's consciousness since the 2012 Olympic Games and has proved itself as one of the best multipurpose stadiums in Europe. It's blessed with unique versatility for live events with first-class hospitality and unrivalled public transport connectivity to create the best possible fan experience. We are thrilled to be working with Graham and his team to continue to build on the stadium's stunning Olympic legacy with world-class events and partnerships on one of the most culturally dynamic event campuses in Europe."

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005538/en/

