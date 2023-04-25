Pentwater Capital Management LP - Form 8.3 - Horizon Therapeutics Plc

Ap27

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER

RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser Pentwater Capital Management LP (b) Owner or controller of interests and shortpositions disclosed, if different from 1(a)

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies isinsufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor andbeneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whoserelevant securities this form relates

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Horizon Therapeutics Plc (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with anofferor/offeree, state this and specify identityof offeror/offeree (Note 1) (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken

For an opening position disclosure, state thelatest practicable date prior to the disclosure 24 April 2023 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is thediscloser also making disclosures in respectof any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state"N/A" NO

If YES, specifywhich:

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

(Note 2)

Class of relevant security

(Note 3) $0.0001 Ordinary Shares (ISIN IE00BQPVQZ61) Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled

6,500,000 2.84% (2) Cash-settled derivatives (3) Stock-settled derivatives(including options) andagreements to purchase/sell 26,625 0.00% Total 6,500,000 2.84% 26,625 0.00%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant

security (ISIN IE00BQPVQZ61) Purchase/sale Number of

securities Price per unit

(Note 5) $0.0001 Ordinary Shares Purchase 80,000 111.36 $0.0001 Ordinary Shares Purchase 50,000 111.36 $0.0001 Ordinary Shares Purchase 25,000 111.2304 $0.0001 Ordinary Shares Selling 250,000 110.83

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. CFD Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position,increasing/ reducing a long/ short position Number of

reference

securities

(Note 6) Price

per unit

(Note 5) $0.0001 Ordinary Shares Swap Closing a long position 250,000 110.83

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

relevant

security Product

descriptione.g. call

option Writing,purchasing,selling,varying

etc. Number

of

securities

to which

option

relates

(Note 6) Exercise

price per

unit Type

e.g.

American,

European

etc. Expiry

date Option

money

paid/

receivedper unit $0.0001 Ordinary Shares Put Option Purchasing 4,000 1.50 American 06/16/23

(ii) Exercise

Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. call

option Exercising/

exercised

against Number of

securities Exercise

price per

unit

(Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

Class of

relevant

security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription,

conversion, exercise Details (Quantity) Price per unit USD (if

applicable)

(Note 5)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreementor understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securitieswhich may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealingentered into by the person making the disclosure and any party tothe offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer.

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. Ifthere are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state"none" None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understandingbetween the person disclosing and any other person relatingto the voting rights of any relevant securities under any optionreferred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or futureacquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which anyderivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, thisshould be stated. None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? NO

Date of disclosure 25/04/2023 Contact name Hooman Tavakolian Telephone number 212.739.6128

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

NOTES ON FORM 8.3

1. See the definition of "connected fund manager" in Rule 2.2 of Part A of the Rules.

2. See the definition of "interest in a relevant security" in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) and (b) of Part B of the Rules.

3. See the definition of "relevant securities" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

4. See the definition of "dealing" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

5. If the economic exposure to changes in the price of securities is limited, for example, by virtue of a stop loss arrangement relating to a spread bet, full details must be given.

6.See Rule 2.5(d) of Part A of the Rules.

7. If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.