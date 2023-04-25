FnF Research: Exceptional Growth in Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market Share to Gain USD 6 Billion By 2030: Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-Cell therapy market size was worth around USD 1.69 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 6 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 13.49% between 2022 and 2030.





Report Link with All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/chimeric-antigen-receptor-car-t-cell-therapy-market

Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market: Overview

The immunity system in living organisms works by tracking all the essential and common substances found in the body. If there is an addition of the substance that the body does not recognize, it leads to the immunity system attacking it. With this concept, the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy works by making the T-cells which are a type of white blood cells to fight cancer cells. This is achieved by modifying the T-cells in the laboratory which is meant to enable them in finding cancer cells and destroying them.

In some studies, CAR T-cell therapy is also called cell-based gene therapy but the main difference is that it involves changing the genes inside the T-cell to help counter cancer cells. The method can be used to treat different types of cancer and even in cases of other treatments that may have proven to be ineffective. In the therapy, T cells taken from the patients are genetically modified in a research facility by adding a gene for a chimeric antigen receptor or CAR.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/chimeric-antigen-receptor-car-t-cell-therapy-market

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-Cell therapy market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 13.49% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-Cell therapy market size was valued at around USD 1.69 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6 billion , by 2030.

in 2021 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing number of cancer patients across the globe

Based on drug type segmentation, axicabtagene ciloleucel was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on end-user segmentation, cancer treatment center was the leading application in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By End-User (Cancer Treatment Center, Hospitals, and Others), By Drug Type (Axicabtagene Ciloleucel, Brexucabtagene Autoleucel, Tisagenlecleucel, and Others), By Indication (Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, Lymphoma, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 - 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market: Growth Drivers

Growth in the number of cancer patients to propel market demand.

The global chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy market is projected to grow owing to the increasing number of cancer patients across the globe. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is described as a large group of diseases that can start from an organ in the body and is caused due to the uncontrollable growth in the number of abnormal cells in the body. Cancer is the second leading cause of death observed globally and the number is as high as 9.8 million.

The most common types of cancer in men are liver, stomach, colorectal, prostate, and lung whereas women are more prone to breast, thyroid, cervical, and lung cancer. The disease does not have a completely effective treatment plan as of 2022 however, research for the same is underway and the scientific community remains hopeful. CAR T cell therapy is becoming a popular choice of treatment amongst medical professionals because of the short time required to conduct the entire process. The altered T-cells can be administered in a single infusion and require only 2 weeks of inpatient care unlike the harsh processes involved in other procedures like chemotherapy.

Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market: Restraints

A possible side-effect to restrict market expansion.

CAR T-cell therapy, although effective, has various side effects associated with its use. The intensity of the side effects can range from mild to serious and life-threatening. Hence it is important that the professionals handling the treatment are well-experienced and it should only be carried out in authorized treatment centers. As the CAR T-cells multiply, they can let out cytokines which is the possible cause of side effects like breathing issues, chills and high fever, fast heartbeat, feeling dizzy, tiredness, and joint or muscle pain.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/chimeric-antigen-receptor-car-t-cell-therapy-market

Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market: Opportunity

Longer benefits to provide growth opportunities.

CAR T-cells are living drugs and not artificially or synthetically created drugs. Studies have concluded that the effect of these drugs on the immunity system can last for a longer duration, unlike other methods in which the cancer relapse time is relatively shorter. This is because the modified T-cells remain in the body and can recognize the cancer cells at any point they come back in the future. For instance, as per a study conducted by the Cancer Institute of New Jersey, out of the patients who received CAR T-cell treatment, 42% of the patients remained in remission after 15 months of undergoing the process.

Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market: Challenges

High cost of treatment to challenge market growth.

CAR T-cell therapy is extremely expensive and cannot be afforded by a large section of the low-income group. As per a December 2021 report by the ASH Clinical News, the per-patient cost of the treatment can reach up to USD 1 million. The drugs used in the treatment are high in cost and the management of treatment-induced adverse events can further lead to a rise in the total expense.

Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market: Segmentation

The global chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy market is segmented based on end-user, drug type, indication, and region.

Based on the end-user, the global market decisions are cancer treatment centers, hospitals, and others. In 2021, the global market registered the highest growth in cancer treatment centers because of their ability to treat specific cancer cases. In medical events where cancer has crossed a certain level, patients are generally referred to specialists who deal with particular cancer cases only.CAR T-cell therapy is a relatively new technique and should be conducted by experienced professionals. As per data reported by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, 9 out of 10 cancer patients who did not respond to any other treatment method than CAR T-cell therapy achieved full remission.

Based on drug type, the global market divisions areaxicabtagene ciloleucel, brexucabtagene autoleucel, tisagenlecleucel, and others. In 2021, axicabtagene was the highest contributor in the global market due to the increased adoption rate of Yescarta, an areaxicabtagene ciloleucel medicine for treating cases of relapsed follicular lymphoma or large B-cell lymphoma. Annually, 6 in 100,000 people are affected by the latter condition.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/chimeric-antigen-receptor-car-t-cell-therapy-market

List of Key Players in Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market:

Bluebird Inc.

Celyad

TrakCel

Juno Therapeutics

Immune Therapeutics

Eureka Therapeutics

Ziopharm Oncology

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR (CAR) T-CELL THERAPY Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR (CAR) T-CELL THERAPY Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR (CAR) T-CELL THERAPY Market Industry?

What segments does the CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR (CAR) T-CELL THERAPY Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR (CAR) T-CELL THERAPY Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1.69 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 6 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 13.49 % 2023-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2022 Forecast Years 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By End-User, Drug Type, Indication, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Bluebird Inc., Celyad, TrakCel, Juno Therapeutics, Immune Therapeutics, Eureka Therapeutics, Ziopharm Oncology, and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/chimeric-antigen-receptor-car-t-cell-therapy-market

Free Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ask-to-analyst/chimeric-antigen-receptor-car-t-cell-therapy-market

Regional Dominance:

North America to lead with the highest CAGR.

The global chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy market is projected to witness the highest growth in North America due to the growing investments in research & development (R&D) of new cancer treatment therapies and associated drugs. Various cancer research organizations in the US are currently at the forefront of the studies to develop new cancer treatments as well a high emphasis on CAR T-cell therapy could lead to higher investments in this segment.

The advanced health infrastructure and research centers allow analysts to make use of state-of-the-art facilities to develop and design new treatment methods as well as deploy more ways of analyzing the impact of the treatment on the patients. Since the cost of the treatment is expensive, it is currently possible only for patients from high-income groups to afford the treatment which could lead to further regional growth. Asia-Pacific could also register a high CAGR due to the growing number of cancer patients.

Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market is segmented as follows:

Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market: By End-User Outlook (2023-2030)

Cancer Treatment Center

Hospitals

Others

Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market: By Drug Type Outlook (2023-2030)

Axicabtagene Ciloleucel

Brexucabtagene Autoleucel

Tisagenlecleucel

Others

Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market: By Indication Outlook (2023-2030)

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia

Lymphoma

Others

Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release: https://www.fnfresearch.com/news/global-chimeric-antigen-receptor-car-t-cell-therapy-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts and Factors

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market : According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market size was worth around USD 60.1 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 70.1 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 1.75% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 1.75% between 2022 and 2030. Anticoagulant Drugs Market : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global Anticoagulant Drugs market size was worth around USD 36.5 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 68.9 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 9.5% between 2022 and 2028.

According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global Anticoagulant Drugs market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 9.5% between 2022 and 2028. Spirulina Market : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global spirulina market size was worth around USD 410.2 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 989.6 million by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 11.1% between 2022 and 2028.

According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global spirulina market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 11.1% between 2022 and 2028. Oral Anticoagulants Market : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global oral anticoagulants market size was worth around USD 18 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 34.1 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 9.6% between 2022 and 2028.

According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global oral anticoagulants market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 9.6% between 2022 and 2028. Gene Synthesis Market: According to Facts and Factors, the global gene synthesis market size was worth around USD 1,528.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 4,021.41 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17.50% over the forecast period.

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Pharmaceuticals Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Facts and Factors is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Facts and Factors

Tel: +1 347 690-0211

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +44 2032 894158

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Website: https://www.fnfresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981423/FnF_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exceptional-growth-in-global-chimeric-antigen-receptor-car-t-cell-therapy-market-share-to-gain-usd-6-billion-by-2030-facts--factors-301806945.html