Vision Capital Corporation: CAPREIT ADVISES VISION THAT IT WILL VOTE ITS IRES SHARES CONSISTENTLY WITH VISION AGAINST CERTAIN IRES DIRECTORS AND AGAINST THREE OTHER RESOLUTIONS





DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Capital Corporation (together with its affiliates, "Vision") announced today that in response to an inquiry made by it, Vision was advised that Canadian Apartment Properties REIT ("CAPREIT") expects to vote its shares in Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("IRES") consistently with Vision's recommendations at the upcoming IRES May 4, 2023, Annual General Meeting (the "AGM").

In the press releases of the open letters to IRES shareholders issued by Vision on April 12 and April 24, 2023, Vision indicated that it will be voting against Resolutions 2a, 2c, 2d, 2g, 6, 8a, and 8b at the AGM. Furthermore, Vision will also be voting against the re-election of Margaret Sweeney as Director (Resolution 2b) . Vision asks that shareholders vote on these resolutions in the same way.

CAPREIT owns approximately 18.7% of the IRES ordinary shares. Vision owns approximately 5.0% of the IRES ordinary shares.

We would ask any IRES shareholder who shares our concerns with respect to IRES, or has any questions, to reach out to us at info@visioncap.ca with your telephone contact information and we will be pleased to further discuss this matter with you.

