Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye losgetreten: Nach gestern jetzt hier rein? – Kursvervierfachung Teil 2?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AA65 | ISIN: FR0013030152 | Ticker-Symbol: LFX
Tradegate
24.04.23
16:31 Uhr
36,550 Euro
-0,150
-0,41 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRANCAISE ENERGIE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRANCAISE ENERGIE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,75037,10020:49
35,35035,85020:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FRANCAISE ENERGIE
FRANCAISE ENERGIE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FRANCAISE ENERGIE36,550-0,41 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.