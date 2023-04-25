Green Universe Coin - GUC is Bridging the Gap between Crypto and Sustainability

Green Universe Coin (GUC) launched an eco-conscious cryptocurrency platform, connecting environmentally responsible individuals and organizations to invest in green initiatives via carbon credits. GUC offers a transparent and fraud-resistant platform using blockchain technology. GUC's services include a carbon credit calculator, staking rewards, token burn commitments, a governance body, and an NFT marketplace.

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Green Universe Coin (GUC) is proud to announce the launch of its eco-conscious cryptocurrency platform, aimed at bridging the gap between cryptocurrency and sustainability. By connecting environmentally responsible individuals, organizations, and corporations, GUC is set to transform the digital currency landscape and facilitate investments in green initiatives via carbon credits.

As a community-driven platform, GUC promotes the reduction of carbon footprints and the support of green initiatives. Leveraging the unparalleled capabilities of blockchain technology, GUC offers a transparent and fraud-resistant platform that empowers users to make a lasting, positive impact on the planet.

GUC's newly launched services include a carbon credit calculator, a mobile educational game, staking rewards, token burn commitments, cliff and vesting mechanisms, a governance body, and an NFT marketplace. The GUC platform transcends borders, enabling users worldwide to easily purchase carbon credits and GUC tokens, fostering a global community of eco-conscious enthusiasts.

With the new developments, the GUC platform provides a level playing field for all contributors, irrespective of their investment capacity. Each listed project will display the total investment required and the minimum investment amount possible. Therefore, even a tiny contributor can donate a minimum after studying the projects.

Additionally, the project's progress would be shared in real-time, allowing contributors to monitor the project's development. The investment comes in via GUC tokens, which can be bought from any exchange where it is listed. The GUC tokens are then pledged to a selected project, and the contributor gets a carbon credits certificate, which can be converted to an NFT and put on sale on any NFT marketplace like OpenSea.

Furthermore, the GUC voyage is an expedition towards sustainability, with a four-phase plan aimed at laying the foundation for an eco-conscious community, expanding horizons through strategic partnerships and project collaborations, fostering community growth, and developing the captivating GUCity Game, and solidifying GUC's position as a leader in sustainable cryptocurrency.

GUC's collaborative network includes renewable energy providers, green tech startups, and forward-thinking organizations, all dedicated to driving sustainable innovation for a cleaner, greener world. GUC and its partners are at the forefront of an eco-conscious revolution.

Green Universe Coin (GUC) has also introduced the deflationary token with a fixed supply of 2 billion tokens, ensuring a constant appreciation of the token's value, beneficial to all GUC token holders and the GUC platform community.

