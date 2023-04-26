Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.04.2023
Investoren schütten das Füllhorn über NuGen Medical aus!
WKN: A3DK4Z | ISIN: FR0014009YQ1
26.04.2023 | 11:23
LHYFE: Publication of the 2022 universal registration document

Nantes (France) - 26 April 2023 - 11.00 am Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), one of the world's pioneers in the production of green and renewable hydrogen to decarbonize industry and mobility, informs that its 2022 Universal registration document was approved by the AMF on 25 April 2023 under the number R.23-017.

The 2022 Universal registration document notably contains:

  • the 2022 Annual financial report;
  • the management report;
  • the report on corporate governance;
  • the different Statutory Auditors' reports;
  • the description of the share buy-back program;
  • the table of Auditors' fees.

This Universal registration document can be viewed on or downloaded from Lhyfe's website, www.lhyfe.com, under Investors, Financial Documents.

About Lhyfe
Lhyfe is a European group dedicated to the energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects aim to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and to enter into a virtuous energy model allowing the decarbonization of entire sectors of industry and mobility.
In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first industrial green hydrogen production site in direct connection with a wind farm. In 2022, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first pilot platform for green hydrogen production at sea.
Lhyfe is present in 11 European countries and has 149 employees at the end of 2022. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).
For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations
LHYFE
Yoann Nguyen
yoann.nguyen@lhyfe.com		Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr		Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nZ2cYMiXYmuYmpxwYZhlbJeZZ5xqxGKUlpOemGmblMjHa55pl5tla8nKZnBqmmpm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-79550-lhyfe-pr-mad-urd-2022-26042023-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
