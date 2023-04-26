Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB (46/23)

With effect from April 27, 2023, the subscription rights in ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 08, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ZAZZ TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020179661 Order book ID: 291770 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 27, 2023, the paid subscription shares in ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ZAZZ BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020179679 Order book ID: 291771 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB