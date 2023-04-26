Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.04.2023
Investoren schütten das Füllhorn über NuGen Medical aus!
26.04.2023 | 14:48
Hikvision Digital Technology: Hikvision releases full-year 2022 and first quarter 2023 financial results

HANGZHOU, China, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision has released its full-year 2022 financial results, reporting a total revenue of RMB 83.17 billion, achieving a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 2.14%. The net profits attributable to shareholders of the company was RMB 12.84 billion, reflecting a YoY decrease of 23.59%.

Hikvision YoY Growth 2022

Hikvision Financial Table 2022

Overseas revenue in 2022 amounted to RMB 26.28 billion, with YoY growth of 19.51%, accounting for 31.59% of the total revenue of the company.

Hikvision also released its Q1 2023 financial results, and reported a revenue of RMB 16.20 billion, which represents a YoY decrease of 1.94%. Net profits attributable to shareholders of the company was RMB 1.81 billion, representing a YoY decrease of 20.69%.

Hikvision continues to embrace new trends in technology development and lead the future of AIoT. The company remains committed to making solid investments in perception technology, artificial intelligence, etc., and always to explore new opportunities for innovation in its technologies, products, solutions, and application scenarios.

The full annual report 2022 and Q1 2023 report can be read here.

