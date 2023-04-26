Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Result of AGM and Final Dividend

Global Opportunities Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Result of Annual General Meeting and Final Dividend

Following the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company, which was held earlier today, the Board is pleased to announce that all ordinary and special resolutions set out in the Notice of the Meeting were duly passed.

Details of the number of proxy votes cast for, against and withheld on the resolutions will be published on the Company's website at www.globalopportunitiestrust.com.

Resolution 3 proposed the payment of a final dividend of 5.00p per Ordinary share in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2022. This dividend will be paid on 31 May 2023 to those shareholders on the register at close of business on 12 May 2023. The XD date will be 11 May 2023.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolution(s) passed under Special Business at the AGM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500