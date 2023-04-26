Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Directorate Changes

Global Opportunities Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Directorate Changes

Further to the statements in the Annual Report for the year to 31 December 2022, the Board of Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company") announces the retirement of David Ross with effect from the conclusion of today's Annual General Meeting. The Board thanks him for his significant contribution to the Company during his tenure.

The Board also announces the appointment of Katie Folwell-Davies as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from today, 26 April 2023.

Katie is a chartered accountant and has international experience across financial and business services having operated in the private sector and for government. She became a member of the corporate finance advisory executive with responsibilities including chief talent officer and retired as a Deloitte senior partner in 2020 taking up the role of investment partner at Twenty 20 Capital, an internationally focussed private capital investment fund.

She has held a number of Board positions as well as representing Deloitte as a CBI Council Member, chairing the City Women's club in London and is currently chair of the annual international TALiNT industry awards recognising excellence across the recruitment industry.

As a result of Katie's extensive accounting and audit experience it is proposed that she be appointed as Chair of the Audit and Management Engagement Committee.

There is no further information required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13 in relation to this appointment.

