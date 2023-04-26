Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Investoren schütten das Füllhorn über NuGen Medical aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D2WF | ISIN: SE0017483175 | Ticker-Symbol: X92
Frankfurt
26.04.23
08:00 Uhr
0,015 Euro
-0,001
-5,52 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZAZZ ENERGY OF SWEDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZAZZ ENERGY OF SWEDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
26.04.2023 | 16:22
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of ZAZZ Energy of Sweden AB (231/23)

With effect from April 27, 2023, the subscription rights in ZAZZ Energy of
Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up
until and including May 08, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ZAZZ TR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020179661              
Order book ID:  291770                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from April 27, 2023, the paid subscription shares in ZAZZ Energy of
Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ZAZZ BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020179679              
Order book ID:  291771                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.