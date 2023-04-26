Highlights

Net business wins in the quarter of $2,415 million; a net book to bill of 1.22.

Closing backlog of $21.2 billion, an increase of 2.4% on quarter four 2022 or an increase of 8.4% on quarter one 2022.

First quarter revenue of $1,978.6 million representing an increase of 4.0% on prior year revenue and 5.3% on a constant currency organic basis.

Quarter one adjusted EBITDA of $399.1 million or 20.2% of revenue, an increase of 17.2% on quarter one 2022.

GAAP net income attributable to the Group for quarter one of $116.7 million or $1.41 per diluted share.

Quarter one adjusted net income attributable to the Group was $239.8 million or $2.90 per diluted share, an increase of 5.1% on quarter one 2022 adjusted earnings per share.

$250 million repayment made on Term Loan B debt. Net debt balance of $4.2 billion with Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.8x.

Full year 2023 revenue guidance reaffirmed in the range of $7,940 $8,340 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 2.6% to 7.7%, and full year 2023 adjusted earnings per share1 guidance in the range of $12.40 $13.05, representing a year-on-year increase of 5.5% to 11.1%. Adjusted earnings per share to exclude amortization, stock compensation, foreign exchange restructuring and transaction-related integration-related adjustments.

ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organization, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

CEO, Dr. Steve Cutler commented, "ICON's first quarter results reflect continued demand for our broad portfolio of services despite the challenging macroeconomic environment. Our unique position in providing scaled full-service, functional and hybrid solutions is resonating well across customer segments, resulting in 8.4% backlog growth on quarter one 2022. Financial performance was solid with year-over-year revenue growth of 5.3% on a constant currency organic basis, along with another strong quarter of adjusted EBITDA growth, increasing 17.2% over quarter one 2022. Adjusted earnings per share increased 5.1% on a year-over-year basis, despite the anticipated substantial increase in interest expense. We are reaffirming our financial outlook for the full year 2023, with revenue guidance of $7,940 $8,340 million and adjusted earnings per share of $12.40 $13.05."

First Quarter 2023 Results

Gross business wins in the quarter were $2,858 million and cancellations were $443 million. This resulted in net business wins of $2,415 million and a book to bill of 1.22.

Revenue for the first quarter was $1,978.6 million. This represents an increase of 4.0% on prior year revenue or 5.3% on a constant currency organic basis.

GAAP net income attributable to the Group was $116.7 million resulting in $1.41 diluted earnings per share in quarter one 2023 compared to $1.36 diluted earnings per share in quarter one 2022. Adjusted net income attributable to the Group for the quarter was $239.8 million resulting in an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.90 compared to $2.76 per share for the first quarter 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $399.1 million or 20.2% of revenue, a year-on-year increase of 17.2%.

Cash generated from operating activities for the quarter was $175.5 million. During the quarter $26.7 million was spent on capital expenditure. At March 31, 2023, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of $279.9 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $288.8 million at December 31, 2022 and $559.1 million at March 31, 2022. $80 million of the revolving credit facility was drawn down at March 31, 2023. Additionally, $250 million of Term Loan B payments were made during the quarter resulting in a net indebtedness of $4.2 billion at March 31, 2023.

Other Information

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to the Group and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to the Group. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude amortization, stock compensation, foreign exchange gains and losses, restructuring and transaction-related integration-related adjustments. While non-GAAP financial measures are not superior to or a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, ICON believes certain non-GAAP information is useful to investors for historical comparison purposes.

ICON will hold a conference call on April 27, 2023 at 08:00 EDT [13:00 Ireland UK]. This call and linked slide presentation can be accessed live from our website at http://investor.iconplc.com. A recording will also be available on the website for 90 days following the call. In addition, a calendar of company events, including upcoming conference presentations, is available on our website, under "Investors". This calendar will be updated regularly.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about our financial guidance. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, as well as other economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, F-4, S-8, F-3 and certain other reports, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

(1) Our full-year 2023 guidance adjusted earnings per share measures are provided on a non-GAAP basis because the company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

ICON plc is a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organization. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organizations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 41,150 employees in 109 locations in 53 countries as at March 31, 2023. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.

ICON plc

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND MARCH 31, 2022

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 (in thousands except share and per share data) Revenue 1,978,578 1,901,764 Costs and expenses: Direct costs (excluding depreciation and amortization) 1,395,546 1,378,467 Selling, general and administrative expense 200,006 195,261 Depreciation and amortization 145,126 141,405 Transaction and integration-related expenses 11,382 12,085 Restructuring 9,729 4,207 Total costs and expenses 1,761,789 1,731,425 Income from operations 216,789 170,339 Interest income 1,072 127 Interest expense (86,551) (44,425) Income before provision for income taxes 131,310 126,041 Provision for income taxes (14,273) (13,286) Income before share of earnings from equity method investments 117,037 112,755 Share of equity method investments (383) (785) Net income attributable to the Group 116,654 111,970 Net income per Ordinary Share attributable to the Group: Basic 1.43 1.37 Diluted 1.41 1.36 Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding: Basic 81,784,389 81,463,303 Diluted 82,605,659 82,613,098

ICON plc

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS AT MARCH 31, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022

(Unaudited) (Audited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS (in thousands) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 279,880 288,768 Available for sale investments 1,653 1,713 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 1,802,726 1,731,388 Unbilled revenue 974,260 957,655 Other receivables 143,727 63,658 Prepayments and other current assets 170,167 137,094 Income taxes receivable 56,820 48,790 Total current assets 3,429,233 3,229,066 Non-current Assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 348,106 350,320 Goodwill 8,979,134 8,971,670 Intangible assets 4,164,410 4,278,659 Operating right-of-use assets 150,495 153,832 Other receivables 71,612 70,790 Income taxes receivable 22,076 21,380 Deferred tax asset 89,406 76,930 Investments in equity- long term 32,052 32,631 Total Assets 17,286,524 17,185,278 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable 85,126 81,194 Unearned revenue 1,580,235 1,507,449 Other liabilities 1,029,893 1,005,025 Income taxes payable 68,676 41,783 Current bank credit lines and loan facilities 135,150 55,150 Total current liabilities 2,899,080 2,690,601 Non-current Liabilities: Non-current bank credit lines and loan facilities 4,353,534 4,599,037 Lease liabilities 133,048 131,644 Non-current other liabilities 46,177 38,260 Non-current income taxes payable 243,813 239,188 Deferred tax liability 957,019 988,585 Total Liabilities 8,632,671 8,687,315 Shareholders' Equity: Ordinary shares, par value 6 euro cents per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 81,928,422 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and 81,723,555 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022. 6,662 6,649 Additional paid-in capital 6,867,887 6,840,306 Other undenominated capital 1,162 1,162 Accumulated other comprehensive income (159,896) (171,538) Retained earnings 1,938,038 1,821,384 Total Shareholders' Equity 8,653,853 8,497,963 Total Liabilities and Equity 17,286,524 17,185,278

ICON plc

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND MARCH 31, 2022

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 116,654 111,970 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 145,126 141,405 Impairment of long lived assets 6,933 3,574 Reduction in carrying value of operating right-of-use assets 11,304 13,077 Loss on equity method investments 383 785 Charge on cash flow hedge 2,253 Amortization of financing costs and debt discount 4,497 5,781 Stock compensation expense 14,759 18,903 Deferred taxes (43,823) (34,702) Foreign exchange movements (1,319) (7,323) Other non-cash items 17,534 (2,895) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (93,259) (35,461) Unbilled revenue (18,346) (55,427) Unearned revenue 80,990 (16,812) Other net assets (68,186) 84,041 Net cash provided by operating activities 175,500 226,916 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (26,744) (19,632) Sale of available for sale investments 482 Purchase of available for sale investments (422) Sale of investments in equity long term 96 Purchase of investments in equity long term (1,358) Net cash used in investing activities (28,042) (19,536) Cash flows from financing activities: Drawdown of bank credit lines and loan facilities 180,000 Repayment of bank credit lines and loan facilities (350,000) (300,000) Proceeds from exercise of equity compensation 12,940 7,491 Share issue costs (4) (3) Repurchase of ordinary shares (99,983) Share repurchase costs (17) Net cash used in financing activities (157,064) (392,512) Effect of exchange rate movements on cash 718 (7,983) Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents (8,888) (193,115) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 288,768 752,213 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 279,880 $ 559,098

ICON plc

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND MARCH 31, 2022

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 (in thousands except share and per share data) Adjusted EBITDA Net income attributable to the Group 116,654 111,970 Share of equity method investments 383 785 Provision for income taxes 14,273 13,286 Net interest expense 85,479 44,298 Depreciation and amortization 145,126 141,405 Stock-based compensation expense (a) 14,759 19,220 Foreign currency losses (gains), net (b) 1,338 (6,646) Restructuring (c) 9,729 4,207 Transaction-related integration-related costs (d) 11,382 12,085 Adjusted EBITDA 399,123 340,610 Adjusted net income attributable to the Group and adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share attributable to the Group Net income attributable to the Group 116,654 111,970 Provision for income taxes 14,273 13,286 Amortization 114,678 114,802 Stock-based compensation expense (a) 14,759 19,220 Foreign currency losses (gains), net (b) 1,338 (6,646) Restructuring (c) 9,729 4,207 Transaction-related integration-related costs (d) 11,382 12,085 Transaction-related financing costs (e) 4,498 5,781 Adjusted tax expense (f) (47,469) (46,744) Adjusted net income attributable to the Group 239,842 227,961 Diluted weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding 82,605,659 82,613,098 Adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share attributable to the Group 2.90 2.76

(a) Stock-based compensation expense represents the amount of recurring non-cash expense related to the Company's equity compensation programs (inclusive of employer related taxes).

(b) Foreign currency losses (gains), net relates to gains or losses that arise in connection with the revaluation of non-US dollar denominated assets and liabilities. We exclude these gains and losses from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because fluctuations from period- to- period do not necessarily correspond to changes in our operating results.

(c) Restructuring charges incurred relate to charges incurred in connection with the termination of leases at locations that are no longer being used and amounts incurred in connection with the elimination of redundant positions within the organization.

(d) Transaction-related integration-related costs include expenses/credits associated with our acquisitions and any other costs incurred directly related to the integration of these acquisitions.

(e) Transaction-related financing costs includes costs incurred in connection with changes to our long-term debt and amortization of financing fees. We exclude these costs from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because they result from financing decisions rather than from decisions made related to our ongoing operations.

(f) Represents the tax effect of adjusted pre-tax income at our estimated effective tax rate.

