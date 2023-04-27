Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2023) - CBD of Denver (OTC Pink: CBDD) today announced that it has filed its annual disclosure and financial statements with OTC Markets, after a delay due to OTC Markets completing its procedures related to the change in control related to the acquisition of Libra 9 and the appointment of Axel Reinke as CEO and chairman.

CBDD now has three non-employee directors who are also invested in the Company. This continues to align the Company with its shareholders and investors. The latest filing shows that top line revenue has begun to climb allowing the Company to focus on becoming cash flow positive as quickly as possible.

The Magic Lappen is part of the Company's plan to achieve profitability and as of Friday, April 21, 2023, the Magic Lappen was a "BEST SELLER" in the reusuable cleaning wipes category on Amazon.de. The Company sold 582 pieces after a local Dortmund car enthusiast stopped at the Magic Lappen booth at the Essen Car show and was amazed at how the Magic Lappen made a greasy mirror clean, shining and streak-free. On the video (around the 18:07 minute mark Video Link), he smelled and tasted the water as he could not believe the results could be so perfect with just water.

This was the company's best 24-hour sales effort online to-date.

CBDD will continue to evaluate and explore other venues to expand the exposure for this amazing product that has been embraced by the public. The Company has also signed its largest distribution agreement to date with EDEKA, the largest German supermarket. EDEKA uses cutting-edge technologies to meet the expectation of modern-day shop staff and customers. The distribution agreement covers 1,700 locations. The Company continues discussions with EDEKA on how best to start the roll out of the Magic Lappen. The Company has started producing additional inventory in anticipation of the roll out.

About the Magic Lappen

The Magic Lappen provides maximum shine, streak free drying, and only requires water - no chemicals or detergents. The Magic Lappen is also chemical-free and lint-free; cleaning of all smooth and shining surfaces is robust and durable with a leather-like feel. Its innovative structure enables high absorption of dirt, dust, and grease and can be washed many times at 60°. The product is vegan and ecofriendly.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on acquiring profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for shareholders. The company's team is dedicated to sourcing high-margin, innovative products that align with its values.

