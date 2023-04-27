Sanofi - Aventis Groupe: Press Release: Sanofi completes acquisition of Provention Bio, Inc.

Sanofi completes acquisition of Provention Bio, Inc.

Paris,April 272023. Sanofi announced today the completion of its acquisit (https://www.sanofi.com/en/media-room/press-releases/2023/2023-03-13-06-00-00-2625367)i (https://www.sanofi.com/en/media-room/press-releases/2023/2023-03-13-06-00-00-2625367)on of (https://www.sanofi.com/en/media-room/press-releases/2023/2023-03-13-06-00-00-2625367)Provention (https://www.sanofi.com/en/media-room/press-releases/2023/2023-03-13-06-00-00-2625367)Bio, Inc (https://www.sanofi.com/en/media-room/press-releases/2023/2023-03-13-06-00-00-2625367). ("Provention Bio"). The acquisition adds TZIELD (teplizumab-mzwv), an innovative, fully owned, first-in-class therapy in type 1 diabetes to Sanofi's core asset portfolio in General Medicines and further drives its strategic shift toward products with a differentiated profile.

Olivier Charmeil

Executive Vice President, General Medicines, Sanofi

"We are excited to finalize our acquisition of Provention Bio, Inc. This strategic fit for Sanofi lies at the intersection of our growth in immune-mediated diseases and disease-modifying therapies in areas of high unmet need."

On November 17, 2022 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved TZIELD injection to delay the onset of stage 3 type 1 diabetes in adults and pediatric patients 8 years and older who currently have stage 2 type 1 diabetes.

The tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of Provention Bio common stock expired at one minute after 11:59 P.M., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The minimum tender condition and all of the other conditions to the offer have been satisfied and on April 27, 2023, Sanofi accepted for payment and will promptly pay for all shares validly tendered and not validly withdrawn.

Following its acceptance of the tendered shares, Sanofi completed its acquisition of Provention Bio through the merger of a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanofi with and into Provention Bio, pursuant to Section 251(h) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, with Provention Bio continuing as the surviving corporation and becoming an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Sanofi.

In connection with the merger, all Provention Bio shares not validly tendered in the tender offer have been converted into the right to receive the same $25.00 per share in cash, without interest thereon and net of any applicable withholding taxes, that would have been paid had such shares been validly tendered in the tender offer.

As of April 27, 2023, Provention Bio common stock will cease to be traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market.

PJT Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Sanofi and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as its legal counsel. BofA Securities, Inc. and Centerview Partners LLC acted as financial advisors to Provention Bio and Ropes & Gray LLP acted as its legal counsel.

