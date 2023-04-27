Press Release: Cabka announces 8 June 2023 AGM Agenda

Amsterdam 27 April 2023. Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries "Cabka", or the "Company"), a company specialized in transforming hard to recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), listed at Euronext Amsterdam, invites its shareholders to attend the Company's annual general meeting (the "General Meeting"), to be held on Thursday 8 June 2023 at 14.00 CEST.

The Company looks forward to welcoming its shareholders in-person at Euronext Amsterdam, Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Registration for admission to the meeting starts at 13.00 CEST. The language of the meeting shall be English.

AGM agenda

1. Opening 2. Financial year 2022 1. report of the management board for the financial year 2022 2. remuneration report for the management board and supervisory board for the financial year 2022 (advisory voting item) 3. adoption of the company and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022 including appropriation of the net result for the financial year 2022 (voting item) 4. distribution in relation to the financial year 2022 and related amendments of the articles of association (voting item) 1. Discharge 1. discharge of the managing directors for the financial year 2022 (voting item) 2. discharge of the supervisory directors for the financial year 2022 (voting item) 1. Reappointment of the external auditor for the financial year 2023 (voting item) 2. Appointment of managing director (voting item) 3. Amendment of the remuneration policy of the supervisory board (voting item) 4. Amendment of the remuneration policy of the management board (voting item) 5. Authorization of the management board, subject to approval of the supervisory board, to repurchase ordinary shares (voting item) 6. Designation of the management board, subject to approval of the supervisory board, as the competent body to (i) issue ordinary shares and (ii) restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights upon issuance of ordinary shares (voting item) 7. Business update 8. Any other business 9. Closing

Explanatory notes to the agenda

Agenda item 2(a): Report of the management board for the financial year 2022

-- Presentation by the management board on the performance of the Company in 2022 and discussion of the annual report of the management board drawn up in the English language, which is included in the 2022 annual report (which can be found on our website: https://investors.cabka.com/reporting-and-investor-library/reports-and-presentation https://investors.cabka.com/reporting-and-investor-library/reports-and-presentation).

Agenda item 2(b): Remuneration report for the management board and supervisory board for the financial year 2022 (advisory voting item)

-- In accordance with section 2:135b paragraph 2 Dutch Civil Code annually the remuneration report will be tabled to the General Meeting for an advisory vote. The remuneration report reports on the implementation and execution of the remuneration policies of the management board and supervisory board (the remuneration policy (which remuneration policy contains both policies) can be found on our website: https://investors.cabka.com/corporate-governance/remuneration https://investors.cabka.com/corporate-governance/remuneration) during the financial year 2022. The remuneration report is included on pages 70 -- 74 of the 2022 annual report. Shareholders are requested to vote in favor of this remuneration report.

Agenda item 2(c): Adoption of the company and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022 including appropriation of the net result for the financial year 2022 (voting item)

-- It is proposed to adopt the company and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022 as prepared by the management board and included in the 2022 annual report. The financial statements have been drawn up in the English language and the audit has been performed by BDO Audit & Assurance B.V. -- The company financial statements for the financial year 2022 present a net loss of EUR 30,975,000.00. By adopting the company financial statements it is also resolved to allocate the net loss for the financial year 2022 to the accumulated deficits.

Agenda item 2(d): Distribution in relation to the financial year 2022 and related amendments of the articles of association (voting item)

-- As announced in the press release on 15 March 2023 and in accordance with the Company's articles of association it is proposed by the management board, with the approval of the supervisory board, to distribute to the holders of ordinary shares a total amount of EUR 0.15 per ordinary share, of which EUR 0.05 will be distributed in cash and EUR 0.10 will be distributed in ordinary shares. Thereto, this proposal to make a distribution in relation to the financial year 2022 consists of two elements being (i) the distribution of ordinary shares and (ii) the distribution of repaid capital. The latter implies a resolution to formally reduce the capital of the Company (kapitaalvermindering) to be effectuated after the conclusion of a formal capital reduction process including a two-month opposition period for creditors (crediteurenverzet). -- To be able to make a distribution in the form of repaid capital, two subsequent changes to the current articles of association of the Company have to be made, by first increasing the nominal value of the shares with EUR 0.05, thus increasing the issued share capital of the Company at the charge of the share premium reserve recognized for Dutch tax purposes and secondly by decreasing the nominal value of the shares back to the current nominal value, thus decreasing the issued share capital of the Company, which decrease of the nominal value of the ordinary shares is paid to the shareholders for the repaid capital part of the distribution and which decrease of the nominal value of the special shares will be allocated to the general share premium reserve (algemene agioreserve) of the Company. Reference is made to the texts of the proposals to amend the articles of association in English and Dutch, which can be found on the website.

Consequently, the proposal consists of three parts:

1. The proposal to make a distribution as set out above; 2. The proposal to, with approval of the supervisory board, amend the articles of association of the Company by an increase of the nominal value of the shares from EUR 0.01 to EUR 0.06, thus increasing the issued share capital of the Company at the charge of the share premium reserve recognized for Dutch tax purposes; and 3. The proposal to, with approval of the supervisory board, amend the articles of association of the Company by a decrease of the nominal value of the shares from EUR 0.06 to the current nominal value of EUR 0.01, thus decreasing the issued share capital of the Company, which decrease of the nominal value of the ordinary shares is paid to the shareholders for the repaid capital part of the distribution and which decrease of the nominal value of the special shares will be allocated to the general share premium reserve (algemene agioreserve) of the Company. -- The proposal to amend the articles of association of the Company also includes authorizing any and all managing directors of the Company, supervisory directors of the Company and the company secretary as well as any and all lawyers and paralegals practicing with Zuidbroek B.V., each individually, to have the deeds of amendment to the articles of association executed. -- Furthermore, this proposal includes the proposal to the General Meeting to designate the management board as the authorized body -- with the approval of the supervisory board -- to issue a number of ordinary shares up to the amount necessary for the payment of the distribution in ordinary shares to the shareholders entitled to the share distribution and to exclude pre-emptive rights in relation to this issue. -- If the above distribution is resolved upon, the ordinary shares will be traded 'ex-dividend' as of Thursday 17 August 2023. The 'record date' will be Friday 18 August 2023. The distribution of the ordinary shares will take place by charging the share premium reserve recognized for Dutch tax purposes, free of withholding tax in The Netherlands. -- The number of ordinary share distribution rights entitled to one new ordinary share will be determined based on the volume-weighted average price ("VWAP") of all traded Company's ordinary shares at Euronext Amsterdam on Monday 21 August 2023 and Tuesday 22 August 2023. Rights to fractions of ordinary shares shall be paid in cash. There will be no trading in ordinary share distribution rights. The distributions will be payable as of Friday 25 August 2023. -- All ordinary shares to be issued for the ordinary share distribution will be offered and admitted to trading on Euronext Amsterdam without a prospectus pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation (Prospectusverordening). -- Planning distribution -- 17 August 2023 Ex-dividend before opening of business -- 18 August 2023 Record date dividend at close of business -- 25 August 2023 Payment date dividend

